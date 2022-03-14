Through the rest of tax season, the AARP Foundation tax-aide program is free for AARP members and others. The IRS-certified volunteers provide tax preparation help to anyone. Stop in at the Pierre Senior Center to get an information packet, which has instructions and forms to be filled out before the appointment. To make an appointment. contact the Center at 605-224-7730, or come in-person from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 15
Early bird registration deadline for History Conference “Fighting the Good War” and Governor’s Awards for History on April 22-23. May attend in-person or virtually. Includes presentations, illustrations, artwork, books, recorded oral histories and more. For more information and registration, visit history.sd.gov or call 605-773-3458.
Rawlins Municipal Library celebrates Women’s History Month by featuring local influential women of the past. Loretta Cowan presents stories about growing up at Peoria River Bottom. 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, 1 p.m. Website: Rawlinslibrary.org. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s after school program for ages 0-100+, 3:45-4:45 p.m. This session is “St. Patrick’s Day,” share the rainbow and Irish luck at this fun storytime session. Website: Rawlinslibrary.org. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
The 46th annual Kiwanis Club pancake feed, drive-through service at First United Methodist Church in Pierre, 117 N. Central Ave. south parking lot, 5-7 p.m. Serving whole-hog sausage and Perkins pancakes. Proceeds benefit youth activities in Pierre and Fort Pierre. Contact: Jeff Mammenga at jlmamms@pie.midco.net. $6 for adults, $3 for children 5-12 yrs. Free under 5.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Civil Air Patrol — Pierre Composite Squadron weekly meeting, at 3910 Airport Rd. in Pierre, at 6 p.m. Week 1 focus — usually Character Development; Week 2 — usually Emergency services; Week 3 — usually Aerospace Education; Week 4 — usually Safety and Physical Training. Cadets work on drill, leadership, mentoring, team building, and testing. Week 5 — something different. People contemplating joining are invited. For now masks are required for indoor activities. Contact: Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
Wednesday, March 16
Raffle tickets available. The Right Card is The Right Turn’s new weekly raffle fundraiser. The first drawing is March 3. According to executive director Nancy Schlichenmayer, raffle tickets are available at various locations. They will be collected Thursday mornings, for a 1 p.m. drawing. The winner will be called to come draw a number and select the corresponding envelope from a display of 50 envelopes. If they draw ”The Right Card,” they take home half of the pot. The other envelopes contain coupons from community businesses. Businesses are being asked for donated coupons ranging from $5 to $50. The business will be recognized when its card is selected. Contact: 605-773-4755. Raffle tickets: one for $5 or five for $20.
Wednesdays and Thursdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, for all ages, at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, 10:15 and 10:45 a.m. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org, 605-773-7421.
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
Pre- St. Patrick’s Day Party, at Missouri Avenue Events Center, 217 W. Missouri Ave. in Pierre, 5-10 p.m. Admission free.
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) support group meets online Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Thursdays at noon. Register on website namisouthdakota.org to get meeting information and online invite. Contact: Erin Pazour.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Thursday, March 17
March 17-20. St. Paddy’s Day Dart Tournament, at the Ramkota Convention Center, 920 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre. 30th annual, currently the second largest tournament in the state. All plastic and all steel tip dart shooters welcome. Website: https://www.facebook.com/St-Pattys-Day-Dart-Tournament-198028256892329. Contact: robertslance8@gmail.com. Varying entry fees per format apply.
Emergency Management 101 training for emergency managers, county commissioners, elected officials, organization volunteers, and first responders. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Location information given to enrollees. The credited training explores the role of the emergency manager within communities, and the importance of before, during, and after an incident with local response agencies. Preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation will be covered. Website: https://sdoem.eventsmart.com/events/emergency-management-101-pierre-3/. For more information, email Colleen.Dryden@state.sd.us. Free.
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade, line-up at 4:30 p.m., parade at 5:15. Families, organizations and individuals encouraged to participate. Afterward is an Irish stew fundraiser at the American Legion cabin for the Lions Club vision program. Contact: Kevin Merscheim at 223-2970 or parade chair Mark Gageby at 295-0969.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call the Center at 224-7244 for details. Free.
American Red Cross CPR class, at The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave. in Pierre, 6-9 p.m. Adult and pediatric CPR, AED use, and how to relieve choking. Website: http://www.therightturn.net. Contact: nancys@midconetwork.com, to register call 605-773-4755. $60 for community members, free for registered and licensed childcare providers.
“Read What I Want” Book Club at the Rawlins Municipal Library, hosted by Friends of the Library. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Free and is open to the public.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Memory Connection — dementia caregivers support group. Third Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m., 415 S. Crow St.. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://countrysidehospicesupport.com. Free.
