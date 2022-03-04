Through the rest of tax season, the AARP Foundation tax-aide program is free for AARP members and others. The IRS-certified volunteers provide tax preparation help to anyone. Stop in at the Pierre Senior Center to get an information packet, which has instructions and forms to be filled out before the appointment. To make an appointment. contact the Center at 605-224-7730, or come in-person from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 5
Rawlins Municipal Library’s “Read Across America Day.’ Special storytimes honoring children’s author Dr. Seuss. Stories, activities and snacks provided. All ages welcome. 9:15-9:45 a.m. and 9:45-10:15 a.m. Website: Rawlinslibrary.org. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Liver & Onions and Meatball Dinner fundraiser by the Pierre Senior Center, at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Includes trimmings and home-made desserts. To-go plates available. Dirty Boot Band is entertainment. Website: http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org. Contact: 605-224-7730 or pirascc@yahoo.com. Any unsold tickets will be available at the door. $10 adult, $5 children 10 and under.
Pierre Players performance of the comedy “Making God Laugh,” at the Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St. in Pierre. Theater opens at 7 p.m., performance at 7:30 p.m. The hilarity follows a family over 30 years’ worth of holidays. As time passes, the family discovers that, despite what we may have in mind, we often arrive at unexpected destinations. Website: http://www.pierreplayers.com. Box office: 605-224-7826. $15 adult, $13 senior or student.
Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center’s 30th annual fundraiser “Hollywood Tonight” at Drifters Event Center, Houston Ave. in Fort Pierre. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Masquerade Mystery.” Dinner theater production, with silent, live and dessert auctions. Formal attire and masquerade masks are encouraged. RSVP for individual and table reservations, 605-224-0256.
Sunday, March 6
March 6-12. Girl Scout Week, includes Girl Scouts’ birthday of March 12.
Apply for the March 17 Emergency Management 101 training for emergency managers, county commissioners, elected officials, organization volunteers, and first responders. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Location information given to enrollees. The credited training explores the role of the emergency manager within communities, and the importance of before, during, and after an incident with local response agencies. Preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation will be covered. Website: https://sdoem.eventsmart.com/events/emergency-management-101-pierre-3/
Monday, March 7
Super Senior Day at the Rawlins Municipal Library, first Monday of each month unless there is a holiday and then it will default to the next week. The day includes free copies (limit of 10 pages and black and white prints only), free faxing (limit of 3 pages), one free book from the ongoing book sale, free computer access for seniors.
The Pierre and Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club meets the first and third Mondays of each month, at noon in the Perkins meeting room, 217 E. Hustan Ave. in Fort Pierre. Contact: president Kody Kyriss, text 605-280-4165, email pfpkiwanis@gmail.com
Rawlins Municipal Library’s after school program for ages 0-100+, 3:45-4:45 p.m. This session is “Nutrition Month” with Nurse Jody Spangenberg talking about what’s good to eat. Website: Rawlinslibrary.org. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
DWU Learn & Earn informational session for students and parents, at 925 E. Sioux Ave. in Pierre, anytime 5-6:30 p.m. Refreshments. Register at www.dwu.edu/pierre_events. Next program starts in August.
Grief Support Group, help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life. We know it hurts and we want to help. Mondays, beginning March 7, at 6 p.m., 210 E. Broadway — Door E at St. Joseph School, use the lower parking lot. Contact: Darlene.Braun@k12.sd.us or Gay.Pickner@k12.sd.us
T.F. Riggs High School’s talent show hosted by Tri-M Music honor Society, 7 p.m. in Riggs Theater. Seventeen different acts are already scheduled. Top three winners receive prizes — Vizio TV, Yeti cooler and Keurig with K-cups and a mug. Open to the public, $5 per person at the door.
Canvasback Art Club, first Monday of every month. 7-9 p.m. at Rawlins Library, 1000 E. Church. Contact: Bev Letellier 605-224-7993, ranchvet66@yahoo.com.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
