Tuesday, June 21
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Fort Pierre City Council meeting at the South Dakota Municipal League, 208 Island Dr., at 6:30 p.m. Join in person or online through zoom.us/join or by phone by dialing 1-312-626-6799. Use meeting ID 814 124 6625 for phone or online options. Go to fortpierre.com to view and download City Council agendas and minutes. Adjusted from normal Monday time due to holiday schedule.
Civil Air Patrol — Pierre Composite Squadron weekly meeting, at 3910 Airport Rd. in Pierre, at 6 p.m. People contemplating joining are invited. For now, masks are required for indoor activities. Contact: Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
SD Discovery Center is hosting Summer Camp: Seedlings: Nurture Nature for families and preschool from 1-2:30 p.m. Limited to 20 people. $39 for members and $45 for non-members. Register at https://sd-discovery.org/.
Edgewood will be hosting their annual Fundraising Event for The Longest Day Alzheimer’s Awareness with Street Masters Car Show & Root Beer Floats at 6 p.m. It will be held in the Edgewood Parking Lot, 1950 E 4th St., Pierre. Root Beer Floats cost $5.
Wednesday, June 22
Raffle tickets available. The Right Card is The Right Turn’s weekly raffle fundraiser. Tickets are collected Thursday mornings, for a 1 p.m. drawing. The winner will be called to come draw a number and select the corresponding envelope from a display of 50 envelopes. If they draw ”The Right Card,” they take home half of the pot. The other envelopes contain coupons from community businesses. Contact: 605-773-4755. Raffle tickets: one for $5 or five for $20.
Wednesdays and Thursdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, for all ages, at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, 10:15 and 10:45 a.m. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org, 605-773-7421.
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) support group meets online Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Thursdays at noon. Register on website namisouthdakota.org to get meeting information and online invite. Contact: Erin Pazour.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Capital City Band will be playing at 8 p.m. at Steamboat Park with the theme “Hollywood Milestones.” For more information, contact Larry Johnson at ljohnson@pie.midco.net.
Thursday, June 23
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts inside between 5-5:15 p.m. Meals served inside, no drive-up meals available. Everyone is welcome. Call the Center at 224-7244 for details. Free.
MOPS meeting, at First United Methodist Church, N. Central Ave. in Pierre, 5:30-7:30 p.m. MOPS is a non-denominational group for moms, with children from birth to kindergarten. It welcomes women from any faith background, meeting on the second and fourth Thursday of each month. Dinner is served and childcare is provided. Moms socialize, have speakers, do crafts, devotions, service projects and more. Be involved in the community and meet friends.
“Read What I Want” Book Club at the Rawlins Municipal Library, hosted by Friends of the Library. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Free and is open to the public.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Roadhouse Bike Nights, every Thursday, at the Roadhouse Grey Goose Store, 28886 Merry Rd. north of Pierre. Celebrate motorcyclism, with live music, motorcycles on display, food. People’s choice bike of the night prize. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/653384819223058. Contact: Ryan at 605-945-0794.
Paws Community Event will be at 217 W. Missouri Ave. from 4-8 p.m. They will be grilling dinner, door prizes, doggy bags, and live music. Vaccinated and well-socialized dogs are encouraged to attend.
Friday, June 24
Friday mornings are a great time to catch up with old friends or make new ones over a cup of coffee. Rawlins Library is helping people do just that with its Super Seniors Coffee Connections. 9-10 a.m. Coffee is provided. No registration is necessary.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 25
Registration is now open for the 2022 Tour de Oahe! Enjoy the wide-open beauty of the Missouri River and the Oahe Dam in this classic road fondo! Three route distances (14, 40, & 67 miles) will give you the right amount of fun and fantastic views. The TdO will start and finish at Campground 3 Picnic Shelter at the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area (5 miles north of Ft. Pierre, SD — just off highway 1806). Details are available at https://oahewheelmen.wixsite.com/oahewheelmen/tour-de-oahe or skip ahead to online registration at https://www.bikereg.com/tourdeoahe.
Lecture and Meet-and-Greet with Dick Termes will be from 1-3 p.m. at the Cultural Heritage Center. He will show examples of his Termespheres, Polyhedra Paintings, and the Total Photos along with short videos of the Termespheres he has painted over many years. He also explains why and how he painted these pieces and shares fun stories about his work.
