Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.

Tuesday, June 15

June 15-19. S.D. High School Rodeo Finals, in Fort Pierre at the Stanley County Fairgrounds. Over 300 of state’s top high school rodeo athletes compete for championship saddles, buckles, prizes, and a spot on the S.D. national team at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln, Nebraska, in July. Announcers Sugar Ray Quinn and Terri Kissack. 5 rodeo performances and 3 cutting and reined cow horse performances. Food and product vendors. Contact: S.D. High School Rodeo Assoc. Admission $15.

Avera St. Mary’s Hospital blood drive, sponsored by Avera St. Mary’s, in the Old Cafeteria, 801 E. Sioux Ave. in Pierre. 9:15 a.m. — 3:15 p.m. Coordinated by Jerrie Gosch — 605-224-3139.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org

Stroke Support Group for survivors/caregivers. Group discussion, speakers, more. Third Tuesday of each month. 415 South Crow St. in Pierre or via ZOOM. Starts at noon. Contact Countryside Support & Memory Center. Cindy M or Maxine at 605-945-0827 or countryside@midconetwork.com. Free — bring a sack lunch if you’d like.

Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.

Wednesday, June 16

River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.

“History of the U.S. Flag / Fun on the Water” free concert. The Capital City Band, directed by Larry Johnson, presents weekly concerts at the bandshell in Steamboat Park, usually Wednesdays at 8 p.m. New musicians are always welcome. Contact: ljohnson@pie.midco.net, www.cCapitalCityBand.org. This concert includes a history of the U.S. flags presented by the Pierre Elks Lodge.

The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.

English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 — 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.

Thursday, June 17

Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee / visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.

Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon — 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. For more information: 945-0827.

Free weekend food for kids, every Thursday through August 12. The Pierre Summer Backpack Program is based out of the Southeast United Methodist Church, 2315 E. Park Street, 5 p.m. Funded in great part by Capital Area United Way. No qualifications to receive the food assistance, though children must be present.

Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.

Dementia Caregivers Support Group. Third Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m., 415 S. Crow St.. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://countrysidehospicesupport.com.

Tales on the River presented by Short Grass Arts Council. Every Thursday. June 17 with Joni Willoughby demonstrating how anyone can be an artist with spray-paint art. 7 p.m. at Fort Pierre Moose Lodge, 910 N. Deadwood Street. Free.

Every Thursday, summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878

