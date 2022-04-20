Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 21
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Rawlins Municipal Library after school program for ages 0-100, 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. This session “Earth Day,” 3:45 p.m. with Val Keller talking about the city of Pierre’s recycling program. Activities and snacks provided. No registration necessary. Contact: 605-773-7421, rawlinslibrary.org. Free.
Countryside Turkey & Biscuit Supper drive-through fundraiser, at the First United Methodist Church parking lot, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Website: http://www.countrysidehospicesupport.com. Contact: Laurie Allison at 605-945-0827. Free-will donation.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call the Center at 224-7244 for details. Free.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s “Bonding Over Books Club,” Book & Movie Trivia night, 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, 6:30 p.m. This is a casual venue where you can meet new people, join in activities, discuss your latest reads and eat PIZZA. For over 18 years of age. Contact: 605-773-7421, rawlinslibrary.org. Free.
“Read What I Want” Book Club at the Rawlins Municipal Library, hosted by Friends of the Library. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Free and is open to the public.
T.F. Riggs High School musical “Anything Goes,” in the Riggs Theater, 7 p.m.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Memory Connection — dementia caregivers support group. Third Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m., 415 S. Crow St.. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://countrysidehospicesupport.com. Free.
Pierre Concert Series presents “Brandon & James” at the Community Bible Church, 1516 N. Harrison Ave. in Pierre, 7 p.m. Fifth and final installment of the Pierre Concert Series 2021-2022 program. Branden James and James Clark are a tenor and cello with piano duo. Branden was a finalist on America’s Got Talent season 8, and has performed with the Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago and LA Opera. James has performed and recorded with Idina Menzel, Olivia Newton-John, Lea Salonga and others. In 2018 they debuted at Feinstein’s 54 Below in NYC. Contact: 224-2301. Tickets: adults $25, students $10.
Friday, April 22
April 22-24. Archery Shoot at the EXPO Center in Fort Pierre and a 3D Shoot at the Oahe Downstream range.
Deadline to apply for Paint South Dakota. Your organization does the volunteer work and South Dakota Housing Development Authority provides the paint and primer. To Date, 7,884 volunteers have applied 10,655 gallons of paint and primer to 549 homes across the State. The home must be a single family, owner-occupied residence in need of painting. The owner should be physically or financially unable to paint their home. Applicants will be able to select a weekend in June to complete the final painting of the home. Website: https://www.sdhda.org/social-programs/paint-south-dakota. Contact: sheila@sdhda.org
Rawlins Municipal Library hosts National Organ Donor Awareness with Jenna Wickersham, 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, 1 p.m. Wickersham, of Avera Health, describes her family’s experience with polycystic kidney disease. Her father received a kidney transplant. Wickersham inherited PKD and is waiting for a kidney transplant. Her step sister recently donated a kidney to someone else so Jenna could receive a voucher to receive a kidney when a compatible kidney is found. Contact: 605-773-7421, rawlinslibrary.org. Free.
Short Grass Arts Council’s annual Art Show, at the banquet room of the St. Charles Hotel, 207 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre, 5-7 p.m. Contact: Katie at kdwyermusic@gmail.com. Public attendance is free — donations are accepted.
South Dakota State Historical Society’s 2022 History Conference “Fighting the Good War” and Governor’s Awards for History. May attend in-person or virtually. Includes presentations, illustrations, artwork, books, recorded oral histories and more. For more information and registration, visit history.sd.gov or call 605-773-3458.
T.F. Riggs High School musical “Anything Goes,” in the Riggs Theater, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
Post 8 Baseball pancake feed fundraiser, at the American Legion Cabin, 520 S. Pierre St. in Pierre, 7-11 a.m. Pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice. Website: http://post8baseball.com. Free will donation.
Short Grass Arts Council’s annual Art Show, at the banquet room of the St. Charles Hotel, 207 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: Katie at kdwyermusic@gmail.com. Public attendance is free, donations are accepted.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
