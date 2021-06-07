Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Tuesday, June 8
Through June 11 Vacation Bible School at Community Bible Church in Pierre “Mystery Island.” Open to all kids three years through fifth grade. Each day 9 a.m.- 12:15 p.m. Free for all children and families. Each day, children rotate through teaching, game, snack, and craft times. Closing time in the Assembly includes more singing, a creature feature, contest results, and the ‘daily drama.’ Kids should wear play clothes. At 1516 N. Harrison Avenue in Pierre. Contact: 605-224-6730 or https://cbcpierre.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/843277.
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org
RASDAK riders arrive in Pierre to stay the night, at the T.F. Riggs High School football field. Watch out for riders and give them plenty of space on the roads. RASDak stands for Ride Across South Dakota, an annual bicycle ride to enjoy the beautiful scenery and hospitality of S.D. This year the route tours along the Missouri River from north to south. Many local church/school/youth organizations provide the rest stops, lunches, and dinners along the route and at the overnight locations. RASDAK gives a $500 scholarship to one student at each of the overnight locations.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Racin’ on the River — barrel racing series, 4-6 p.m. at the Stanley County Fairgrounds. Website: https://fortpierretourism.com/fort-pierre-events/
Wednesday, June 9
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
Pierre Ultimate Frisbee Team, every Wednesday through the summer, at Hilger’s Gulch soccer fields in Pierre, starts at 5:30 p.m. Join us for some less-to-moderate competitive Ultimate Frisbee. Everyone and every skillset is welcome. Bring plenty of water, as well as a light and dark-colored shirt. Website: https://www.facebook.com/Pierre-Ultimate-Frisbee-128452070534280. For more information, check facebooktwittergoogleplus
“Strike Up the Band” free concert. The Capital City Band, directed by Larry Johnson, presents weekly concerts at the bandshell in Steamboat Park, usually Wednesdays at 8 p.m. New musicians are always welcome. Contact: ljohnson@pie.midco.net, www.cCapitalCityBand.org.
Thursday, June 10
June 10-13. Dakota Blast (skeet) by Willow Creek Wildlife Inc. Shoots are open to all. Contact: 223-3154 or 222-0309. Website: https://www.willowcreekwildlife.com.
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee / visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Night with American West artist Charles Russell at Cultural Heritage Center, 7 p.m. Emily Crawford Wilson will speak via Zoom on the big screen in the Education Room at the Cultural Heritage Center. Attend in-person or via Zoom. Register at www.sdhsf.org. For more information, call Dorinda Daniel at 605-773-6006. Free.
Every Thursday, summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878
Friday, June 11
June 10-13. Dakota Blast (skeet) by Willow Creek Wildlife Inc. Shoots are open to all. Contact: 223-3154 or 222-0309. Website: https://www.willowcreekwildlife.com.
Trail of Governors unveiling ceremony for the bronze statues of Governors Charles Sheldon, Coe Crawford, and Carl Gunderson. 10-11 a.m. at the Capitol rotunda. Website https://www.trailofgovernors.com/
