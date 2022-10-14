To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Saturday, Oct. 15
PAWS Animal Rescue’s 43rd Birthday Party at Drifters Event Center, doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $50 and are available at PAWS, Drifters, Dairy Queen and online@eventbrite. The night includes a silent auction, heavy appetizers, dessert dash and Raise the Woof comedy show.
T.F. Riggs High School will present its fall play "Game of Tiaras" at 7 p.m. Friday at the Riggs School High Theater.
Pierre Players Community Theatre will present "The Crucible" at 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Opera House at 109 S. Pierre St. For reservations, call 605-224-7826 or visit pierreplayers.com.
The 19th annual Bras for a Cause will be held at 6 p.m. at Ramkota Hotel in Pierre. The $35 tickets are available at Cowboy Country stores at 620 N. Euclid Ave. and 1619 N. Harrison Ave., both in Pierre, and 301 W. 1st Ave. in Fort Pierre. Tables for 10 can be purchased in advance for $300 each. The event will include vendors, entertainment, music, and silent and live auctions. Proceeds benefit breast cancer victims. For more information, call Amanda Carroll at 605-280-8759.
The Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Sunday, Oct. 16
The grief support group, GriefShare, will meet from 3 to 5 p.m. at Community Bible Church, 1516 N. Harrison St. in Pierre.
Monday, Oct. 17
Beyond the Classroom, a homeschool at 1601 Lowell Ave. in Pierre, will host an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Visitors can learn more about the two-year-old school led by Marquette Brink.
The T.F. Riggs choirs will present their fall concert at 7 p.m. in the Riggs Theater. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.
A blood drive will take place from 1-4:30 p.m. at Post 8 American Legion in Pierre.
The Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. Oahe Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the same location.
The Young Adult Book Club will meet from 3:30-4 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St., Pierre. For September, the club will read “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.” Water and popcorn will be provided. To reserve a book or join the club, email rawlinslibrary@ci.pierre.sd.us, call 605-773-7421, or sign up in person.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet at 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Fort Pierre City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the South Dakota Municipal League, 208 Island Drive. To join online or by phone, call 1-312-626-6799. Use meeting ID 814 124 6625. Go to fortpierre.com to view and download city council agendas and minutes.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
The Adult Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St., Pierre. For October, the club will read “Where the Crawdads Sing.” Water and coffee are provided. To reserve a book or join the club, email rawlinslibrary@ci.pierre.sd.us, call 605-773-7421, or sign up in person.
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Rescue Readers for anyone 5 and older will meet from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. at Paws Animal Rescue at N. 1530 Lowell Ave. in Pierre. The program co-managed by PAWS and the South Dakota Discovery Center helps children and rescue animals develop personal skills.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
South Dakota Discovery Center at 805 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre will host Meet a Scientist from 1-5 pm. Discovery Center Science Communication Fellows are scientists, researchers and other science-based professionals who have completed the fellowship and have been certified through Portal to the Public as science ambassadors and excellent science communicators. Scientists will present hands-on activities suitable for ages 5 and up. For more information, call 605-224-8295.
Hughes County candidate for sheriff John Weber will hold a meet-and-greet from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Branding Iron Bistro at 420 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre. A Pierre police officer and former Jones County Sheriff, Weber is running as an Independent in the Nov. 8 General Election.
The Parent Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the T.F. Riggs High School Outdoor Classroom, weather permitting. Otherwise it will be held in the cafeteria. For more information, contact Donna Stroup at 605-773-7350.
First United Methodist Church at 117 N. Central Ave. in Pierre will host its annual turkey dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. The menu will include stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, homemade cranberry relish and pickle and beets, buns and homemade pie. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for youth ages 4-12. Drive-thru and take outs are available.
River City Toastmasters, a club that focuses on developing public speaking and leadership skills, will meet from 12:10-12:50 p.m. For location, call Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
