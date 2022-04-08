Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 9
Women’s Conference 2022 RESILIENCE605, at the Ramkota convention center, 920 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre, 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join a positive group of women to learn tips to be the best version of yourself that you can be. Keynote speakers are Megan Fischer and Wendy Weber. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2618139458488074?active_tab=about. Contact: Rising Hope Counseling, 605-494-1500, $129.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s “Breakfast with the Bunny,” Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. Join us for a morning of Easter fun of stories, games, an Easter craft, and an egg hunt. Register for one of two sessions: 9:15-10 a.m. and 10:15-11:00 a.m. The Easter Bunny will greet children and hand out candy. Bring your camera for photos with the bunny. Contact: 605-773-7421, rawlinslibrary.org. Free.
Rawlins Municipal Library hosts “Read with Pumpkin Pye,” 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, 10 a.m. Join for some “tale-waggin’ fun” as sweet little Pumpkin Pye listens to children read books to him. This loveable canine companion is visits as a special guest provided by Therapy Dogs International and its owner Mrs. Pye. Contact: 605-773-7421, rawlinslibrary.org.
Zonta book sale at the Northridge Mall, 1615 N. Harrison Ave. in Pierre, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Contact: 605-280-9160, 605-280-4876 or 605-280-1511. No entrance fee.
Join the cast of Pierre Players’ upcoming musical “Ordinary Days” at Waterfront Gallery for the Arts at 207 E. Missouri Ave. Suite 1A in Pierre, starting at 5 p.m. View the artwork and have a refreshment. Lydia Kanz, director of “Ordinary Days,” will speak about the upcoming production, and the cast will perform musical selections from the show. Jennifer Kanz will visit about her Waterfront Gallery for the Arts. Show dates for “Ordinary Days” are April 29-30 and May 5-7. Contact: Alisa Bousa, president Pierre Players, info@pierreplayers.com.
April 8-9. T.F. Riggs High School music department’s Variety Night, featuring jazz bands, and superior-rated solos and small groups, 7 p.m. Program selection varies each evening. Refreshments available for purchase. Contact: Mackenzie McKeithan Jensen, T.F. Riggs High School band director. Free.
Sunday, April 10
Underwater Easter Egg Hunt at the Oahe Family YMCA, 900 E. Church St. in Pierre, 12:15 p.m. Contact: 605-224-1683.
Living Stations of the Cross performed by the St. John’s Catholic Church youth, at the Youth and Community Involved Center in Fort Pierre, 5 p.m. Because of COVID, not done for two years. The youth take this very seriously and enjoy portraying the crucifixion of Christ. Contact: josie.stjohns@midconetwork.com, 605-223-2176 or 605-280-9428. Open to the entire public. Free.
Zonta book sale at the Northridge Mall, 1615 N. Harrison Ave. in Pierre, noon to 5 p.m. Last hours is a fill-a-bag sale. Contact: 605-280-9160, 605-280-4876 or 605-280-1511. No entrance fee.
Monday, April 11
Dakota Wesleyan University open house on its Learn & Earn program, for prospective students and families, at the Capital City Campus, 925 E. Sioux Ave. in Pierre, 5-6:30 p.m. Register at www.dwu.edu/pierre_events. Learn & Earn is a 16-month associate degree which includes enrollees doing a year-long, part-time, paid internship while completing their professional certificates. Applications are now being accepted for Fall 2022. For more information about the program or to apply, visit www.dwu.edu/learnandearn.
Stately Stitchers Guild meeting, for quilters of all ages and levels of experience to socialize, work and learn. Second Monday of each month, in the Lutheran Memorial Church basement, 320 E Prospect Avenue, Pierre, 6:45-8:45 p.m. Contact: Pat Wheeldreyer, 605-224-4773. No fee to attend as a guest. When you join the guild, dues are $12 a year.
Grief Support Group, help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life. We know it hurts and we want to help. Mondays, beginning March 7, at 6 p.m., 210 E. Broadway — Door E at St. Joseph School, use the lower parking lot. Contact: Darlene.Braun@k12.sd.us or Gav.Pickner@k12.sd.us.
The Pierre Masonic Lodge #27 meets the 2nd Monday of each month, at the temple, 201 W. Capitol Ave. in Pierre, 7 p.m. All Masons international are welcome. Contact: 280-7248.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
