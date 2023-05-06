To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
The library is providing make-and-take craft kits to help kids create Mother’s Day treats for their moms. Kits are available while supplies last.
Saturday, May 6
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Sunday, May 7
Monday, May 8
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet at 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and the Oahe group at 5:30 p.m. at Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Pierre Concert Association has a concert on Monday, May 8, at 7:00 PM at Lutheran Memorial Church. Brothers will be performing songs by male duets. Single tickets are available for $15.They will also be selling 2023-2024 season tickets, $60 for adult, $150 for families, and much more.
Tuesday, May 9
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Sessions are also available online and on-demand at OaheTV.
Rawlins Library will be hosting a Lego Free Play after-school program from 3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. The Library will open up its chest of Lego bricks, pieces, and Minifigures. See what they will inspire you to create.
Wednesday, May 10
Kids ages 0 through pre-kindergarten are invited to Rawlins Library for stories and sing-a-longs at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 1:30 p.m.
Fort Pierre Congregational Church at 114 W. Main Ave. will host its free community supper from 5:30-6:30 every Wednesday. The meal is dine-in or carry-out.
Thursday, May 11
A free meal will be served at 5 p.m. at Southeast Pierre Community Center at 2315 E. Park St. in Pierre. For more information, call Katie Johnson at 605-224-7244.
Friday, May 12
A free women's cancer support group meets from noon to 1 p.m. at Avera St. Mary's Helmsley Center Cafeteria conference room. For information, contact Gloria at 605-224-3131 or gloria.rowen@avera.org
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
The Oahe A.A. will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
