Through the rest of tax season, the AARP Foundation tax-aide program is free for AARP members and others. The IRS-certified volunteers provide tax preparation help to anyone. Stop in at the Pierre Senior Center to get an information packet, which has instructions and forms to be filled out before the appointment. To make an appointment. contact the Center at 605-224-7730, or come in-person from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Farm, Home & Sport Show — 50th annual, at the Ramkota River Center in Pierre, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Website: http://kccrradio.com. Contact: Tara Steiner, tarasteiner@kccrradio.com. Free admission.
Blood drive sponsored by the KCCR Farm, Home and Sports Show. At the Ramkota Convention Center, 920 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre, 9:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cultural Heritage Center’s ‘February Flurries’ take-to-make, 10-11:30 a.m. at the center. Pick up materials for a clothespin snowflake project for Family Fun Saturday. Written instructions are included, with video instructions at history.sd.gov/museum/education. Museum admission is free for South Dakota adults and all children. Contact: 605-773-6011. Project materials are free.
South Dakota Discovery Center’s free Engineering Day for family fun, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Join the Central Chapter of the South Dakota Engineering Society for a free day at the Center. Discover how engineers change our lives and what it takes to become an engineer. Contact: info@sd-discovery.org or 605-224-8295.
Pierre Players performance of the comedy “Making God Laugh,” at the Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St. in Pierre. Theater opens at 7 p.m., performance at 7:30 p.m. The hilarity follows a family over 30 years’ worth of holidays. As time passes, the family discovers that, despite what we may have in mind, we often arrive at unexpected destinations. Website: http://www.pierreplayers.com. Box office: 605-224-7826. $15 adult, $13 senior or student.
Sunday, Feb. 27
Raffle tickets available. The Right Card is The Right Turn’s new weekly raffle fundraiser. The first drawing is March 3. According to executive director Nancy Schlichenmayer, raffle tickets are available at various locations. They will be collected Thursday mornings, for a 1 p.m. drawing. The winner will be called to come draw a number and select the corresponding envelope from a display of 50 envelopes. If they draw ”The Right Card,” they take home half of the pot. The other envelopes contain coupons from community businesses. Businesses are being asked for donated coupons ranging from $5 to $50. The business will be recognized when its card is selected. Contact: 605-773-4755. Raffle tickets: one for $5 or five for $20.
In preparation for the Capital Area United Way’s ‘Say Yes to the Dance’, a free outlet for student dance attire, CAUW is asking for modern formal wear donations. It welcomes a variety of items — long and short dresses, shoes, jewelry, coats/wraps, purses/clutches, suits, tuxedos, mens dress pants and shirts, ties, etc. Donated items, in good condition and clean, should be dropped off by Jan. 14 at the CAUW office on the second floor of the Capital City Campus building, 925 E. Sioux Ave., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Student attendees are entered to win gift certificates to restaurants, flower shops, hair salons, and more. For businesses to contribute, call Linda Geraets at 605-224-9229 or email director@capareaunitedway.org.
Pancake and sausage breakfast fundraiser at the Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave. in Pierre, between the 8:20 a.m. and the 11 a.m. services. Hosted by the Men’s Club to help support kids attending the National Youth Gathering. (They attend every three years, this year July 9-13 in Huston, TX. The gathering is open to all community youth, though they should have a connection with the church’s community-open Youth Group). Contact: 605-224-2216. Breakfast is free-will.
Won’t You Be My Neighbor series concludes at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 123 N. Highland Ave. in Pierre, 9-9:45 a.m. This week’s guest nonprofit organization is the Avera Volunteer Chaplain Program. Leaders discuss their mission and contribution to the community. During the 10 a.m. worship service, the discussion is abbreviated, and an offering is taken for that organization. Contact: 605-224-5514.
Farm, Home & Sport Show — 50th annual, at the Ramkota River Center in Pierre, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Website: http://kccrradio.com. Contact: Tara Steiner, tarasteiner@kccrradio.com. Free admission.
Mardi Gras at American Legion Post 8, at the cabin at 520 S. Pierre St. in Pierre, 11 a.m. — 8 p.m. Enjoy New Orleans inspired atmosphere, drinks, collectible Mardi Gras throws. Food prepared by Sons of the American Legion. Contact: Pierrepost8@midconetwork.com.
Pierre Players matinee performance of the comedy “Making God Laugh,” at the Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St. in Pierre. 2 p.m. The hilarity follows a family over 30 years’ worth of holidays. As time passes, the family discovers that, despite what we may have in mind, we often arrive at unexpected destinations. Website: http://www.pierreplayers.com. Box office: 605-224-7826. $15 adult, $13 senior or student.
Monday, Feb. 28
Feb. 28 through March 3. Stanley County Elementary students celebrate Dr. Seuss “Spirit Week.” Feb. 28 wear red and blue. March 1 wear crazy socks. March 2 dress in character. March 3 wear pajamas.
Ice fishing houses must be removed. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks reminds ice anglers that all fish houses, shelters and other structures must be removed from the ice before March 1. These structures may be used after this date, but must be removed from the ice on a daily basis.
Rawlins Municipal Library board meeting, 5 p.m., includes librarian’s report, Friends’ report, March activities, and policy review. Contact: 605-773-7421.
Feb. 28, March 1 & 3, March 5. A HuntSAFE class is 6-8:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, March 1 and 3 at the Izaak Walton League Clubhouse in Pierre. Class continues 8-11:30 a.m. on March 5 at the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area Shooting Range. All young people between the ages of 12 and 16, as well as those who will turn 12 by Dec. 31 and who will hunt during the current year after Sept. 1, must complete a HuntSAFE class and possess a HuntSAFE card while hunting. Parents are encouraged to attend with their children. Adults may attend, to brush up on safe hunting skills. The class is sponsored by S.D. Game, Fish and Parks, and community sponsors. Must register, at www.gfp.sd.gov/hunt-ed. Contact: Karen Olson at 222-8298.
Pierre Players auditions at the Grand Opera House, starting at 7 p.m., for the musical comedy “Ordinary Days.” Plot follows four young New Yorkers struggling to appreciate the simple things in a complex place. Bring a prepared song lasting around one minute that showcases your vocal range. Callbacks, if needed, will be March 1. Roles for two males and two females, as well as ensemble — understudies and background. Opens April 27. Contact: director Lydia Kanz at 605-295-3799 or lydiajkanz@gmail.com.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
