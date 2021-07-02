Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced and divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.

July 24 — Family Fun Run, fundraiser for Pierre swimming pool accessories project. At Steamboat park, 9 a.m. Include a series of water obstacles, sprinklers, super soakers, water balloons and slip & slides. Registration: $25 for individual; family of four $40; $5 extra for each additional family member. Register by July 9 to get a fun run t-shirt and sunglasses. To register, visit pierrepool.com. Contact: 605-773-7445.

Saturday, July 3

Rushmore National BB Gun Invitational in Fort Pierre, at the Oahe Expo Center — Casey Tibbs Street. Starts at 9 a.m., awards ceremony at 3 p.m. Free for spectators.

Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Ave and Coteau St. in Pierre, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com.

July 3 and 4. Fort Pierre annual 4th of July Rodeo, at the Stanley County Fairgrounds, 7 p.m. both nights. Fireworks display at 10 p.m. on July 4. Website: https://www.fortpierre.com/fort-pierre-events/. Contact: Scott Deal at 605-280-7010 or scottdeal01@yahoo.com. $15; free for youth under 12.

Sunday, July 4

Fourth Family Fun Run, sponsored by Four On The Fourth Race Committee at 102 Deadwood St. in Fort Pierre. 8-10 a.m. $25 per person – children 12 and under free.

One Hope Ecumenical Worship in Griffin Park in front of the park shelter in Pierre, starting at 9:30 a.m. First United Methodist (Greg Kroger); First Baptist (Russell Jones); and Resurrection Lutheran (Matt Spoden). All are welcome in ONE HOPE. Invite your friends and bring your lawn chairs.

Fort Pierre’s 4th of July Parade. Starts at 10 a.m. Contact: 605-223-7603. Website: https://www.fortpierre.com/fort-pierre-events/.

Summer Concert Series at the American Legion Post 8 in Pierre. Every Sunday evening 5-10 p.m. Bands to be announced. Website: https://www.facebook.com/PierrePost8.

Fort Pierre annual Fourth of July Rodeo, at the Stanley County Fairgrounds, 7 p.m. Fireworks display at 10 p.m. Website: https://www.fortpierre.com/fort-pierre-events/. Contact: Scott Deal at 605-280-7010. $15; free for youth under 12.

Capital City Band Concert “Let Freedom Ring” at Steamboat Park Amphitheater in Pierre. Instrumental and vocal selections. Starts at 9 p.m., an hour later than usual, to be just before the Fort Pierre fireworks display. The Capital City Band, directed by Larry Johnson, presents weekly concerts from the amphitheater, usually Wednesdays at 8 p.m. New musicians are always welcome. Contact: ljohnson@pie.midco.net, www.CapitalCityBand.org. Free.

Monday, July 5

Hughes County Commission meets every first and third Mondays of the month, 5:30 p.m. in the commission room of the courthouse. Call 773-7477.

English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. at The Right Turn. For more information or to register call 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.

Fort Pierre City Council meets every first and third Monday of the month, at 6:30 p.m., in the meeting room of the S.D. Municipal League at 208 Island Dr.

Canvasback Art Club, first Monday of every month. 7-9 p.m. at Rawlins Library, 1000 E. Church. Contact: Bev Letellier 605-224-7993, ranchvet66@yahoo.com.

