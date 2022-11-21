To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
The grand lighting of the Christmas tree in the rotunda of the state Capitol building will be held at 7 p.m. Pierre Mayor Steve Harding will emcee the event, which Gov. Kristi Noem and her husband, Bryon, will attend. There will be a “We wish you a Merry Christmas” sign along and a visit from Santa Claus.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Christmas at the Capitol 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building. The free display includes around 82 trees decorated by volunteers from communities, schools, churches, nonprofits and state government offices.
Thursday, Nov. 24
Thanksgiving
Christmas at the Capitol 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building.
YMCA Turkey Trot will be held at 10 a.m. at the Chamber of Commerce, 800 W. Dakota Ave. in Pierre. Registration starts at 9 a.m. For information, call Aaron Fabel at 605-224-1683.
Friday, Nov. 25
The Fort Pierre Christmas Tree Lighting and Cowboy Christmas will be held in the downtown. Wagon rides and chili cook off will be held from 4-6 p.m. followed by caroling at 6 p.m. and the tree lighting, visit from Santa and Dakota cruiser at 6:30 p.m.
The Oahe A.A. will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Christmas at the Capitol 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Christmas at the Capitol 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Santa Claus will be at Northridge Plaza for free photos with children from noon to 4 p.m.
Tis the Season vendor event will be held 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Northridge Plaza.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Christmas at the Capitol 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building.
Tis the Season vendor event will be held 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Northridge Plaza.
Santa Claus will be at Northridge Plaza for free photos with children from noon to 4 p.m.
The grief support group, GriefShare, will meet from 2-4 p.m. at Community Bible Church at 1516 N. Harrison St. in Pierre.
Monday, Nov. 28
The Pierre Tennis Association will host a dine-in/takeout fundraiser 5-8 p.m. at Pizza Ranch in Fort Pierre. Proceeds will support scholarships, tennis facilities, boys and girls tennis teams, summer recreation, and other activities to support tennis in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area.
Christmas at the Capitol 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and the Oahe group will meet at 5:30 p.m., both at Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
