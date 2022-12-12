To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St., Pierre, will host Bingo for middle school-age children from 3:30-4:15 p.m.
The adult book club will meet 6-7 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. The club will read “How the Penguins Saved Veronica.” Water and coffee will be provided. To reserve a book or join the club, email rawlinslibrary@ci.pierre.sd.us, call 605-773-7421, or sign up in person.
Christmas at the Capitol will be held 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building. Performances will include T.F. Riggs High School choirs noon to 1 p.m., Pierre pianist Amy Henderson 5:30-6:30 p.m., Pierre pianist Tina Henderson 6:30-7:30 p.m., Piere’s Stephanie and Lainey Odden 7-8 p.m.
Pierre City Commission at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
The Stanley County School Board will meet at 6 p.m. in the boardroom at Parkview Auditorium.
Fort Pierre Congregational Church at 114 W. Main Ave. will host a free community supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The meal is dine-in or carry-out.
Story time will be held for children through pre-kindergarten from 10:15-10:45 a.m. at Rawlins Public Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Parents can pick up free donated toys for children during the Christmas store from 4-8 p.m. at Lakota Chapel at 2125 E. Park St. in Pierre. Laurie Bonhorst at 605-222-0472 for more information.
Christmas at the Capitol will be held 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building. Performances will include Dell Rapids High School Choir noon to 1 p.m. and Winner High School Band and Choir 5-6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15
The Cheyenne Elementary School will have its holiday program at 7 p.m. at Kirley Hall.
Story time will be held for children through pre-kindergarten from 10:15-10:45 a.m. at Rawlins Public Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
An organizational meeting for the Pierre/Fort Pierre 53rd Audubon Christmas Bird Count will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the media room at First United Methodist Church. To learn more about the Dec. 17 event, contact coordinator Ricky Olson at 605-280-6063 or tatanka40@pie.midco.net.
Memory Connection, a dementia care partners support group, meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday of the month in the community room at Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre.
Christmas at the Capitol will be held 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building. Performances will include Center of the Nation Brass Quintet noon to 1 p.m., Stanley County fourth and fifth-grade choir 5-5:30 p.m., Tina England and family 6-7 p.m. and T.F. Riggs Chamber Choir 7-7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
Surprise Package will present its annual choral Christmas concert at 7 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 408 N. Jefferson Ave. in Pierre. Admission is a free-will offering. Refreshments will follow.
Christmas at the Capitol will be held 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building. Performances will include Mobridge-Pollock Choir noon to 1 p.m., Merlyn Tiede of Parkston 5-7 p.m. and vocalist Jeff Speaect and pianist Ron Smith 7-8 p.m.
A Blue Christmas service to remember loved ones who have passed away will be held 6-7 p.m. at Lakota Chapel at 2125 E. Park St. in Pierre. Call Laurie Bonhorst at 605-222-0472 for more information.
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
The Oahe A.A. will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
The South Dakota Discovery Center will host Discovery On Tap from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at St. Charles Lounge, 207 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre. Ed Welsh of Badland National Park will talk about prehistoric South Dakota.
Saturday, Dec. 17
The Pierre/Fort Pierre 53rd Audubon Christmas Bird Count will be held. Contact coordinator Ricky Olson at 605-280-6063 or tatanka40@pie.midco.net.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Santa Claus will be at Northridge Plaza for free photos with children from noon to 4 p.m.
Surprise Package will present its annual choral Christmas concert at 2:30 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 408 N. Jefferson Ave. Admission is free-will offering. Refreshments follow.
Christmas at the Capitol will be held 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building. Performances will include Huron Orchestra 11 a.m. to noon, Happy Memorias Band noon to 2 p.m., Mitchell Area Children’s Choir 2-2:30 p.m., students of Pierre’s Andrea Royer Studio 3-5 p.m., Andrea Royer Band 5-6:30 p.m., Carl’s Classic Christmas Choir 6:30-7 p.m., bell soloist Lori Hall and pianist Ron Smith 7-8 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Lakota Chapel will host a children’s Christmas program from 4-6 p.m. at Northridge Plaza near the Pierre Music store. Children will wear traditional Lakota regalia while presenting the Christmas story and birth of Jesus. Call Laurie Bonhorst at 605-222-0472 for more information.
Christmas at the Capitol will be held 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building. Performances will include Pierre Methodist Church Chancel Choir 12:30-1 p.m., Studio A piano and guitar students from Onida 1-1:30 p.m., Fort Pierre’s Stanley Music Company 1:30-2 p.m., Pierre Music Store students and/or instructors 2-4 p.m., Pierre’s Woodwind Quintet 4-4:30 p.m., Hanukkah Menorah Lighting 5-5:30 p.m., violinist Sabrina Patel 5:30-6 p.m., Pierre Youth Orchestra & Friends 6-7 p.m. and pianist Priscilla Hofer, 7-8 p.m.
A Concert for Christmas will be held 2-4 p.m. at Pierre First United Methodist Church at 117 N. Central Ave. Lori Hall will play the bells. Vocalist Jeff Speaect and organist and pianist Ron Smith also will perform. A free-will offering to support the Church of Hope at the state Women’s Prison in Pierre will be taken. A reception will follow in the Narthex at the rear of the church.
Santa Claus will be at Northridge Plaza for free photos with children from noon to 4 p.m.
The grief support group, GriefShare, will meet from 3-5 p.m. at Community Bible Church, 1516 N. Harrison St., Pierre.
Monday, Dec. 19
Hughes County Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of the courthouse at 104 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre. To join by audio conference, dial 667- 770-1890 and enter access code 5534266.
Fort Pierre City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the South Dakota Municipal League, 208 Island Drive. To join online or by phone, call 1-312-626-6799. Use meeting ID 814 124 6625. Go to fortpierre.com to view and download city council agendas and minutes.
Christmas at the Capitol will be held 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building. Performances will include violinist Sabrina Patel noon to 1 p.m. and Menorah Lighting 5-5:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and the Oahe group will meet at 5:30 p.m., both at Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
