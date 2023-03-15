To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Wednesday, March 15
Rawlins Library will host Story Time at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 1:30 p.m. Kids ages 0 through pre-kindergarten are invited to Rawlins Library to hear a story during any of the four sessions.
Ralins Library is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day After School Program from 3:30 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. Celebrate the luck of the Irish with some shamrock inspired stories and crafts. No registration necessary.
Fort Pierre Congregational Church at 114 W. Main Ave. will host its free community supper from 5:30-6:30 every Wednesday. The meal is dine-in or carry-out.
Thursday, March 16
Retired Riggs High School teacher Jay Mickelson will explain the meaning of the term The Ides of March at 1 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St., Pierre. Everyone is welcome to attend the free program.
Oahe Child Development is partnering with Northridge Plaza Mall to host a Fam Fest from 4-6 p.m. open to everyone in the community. The activities are focused on school readiness skills for preschoolers, but others are welcome to attend as well.
Memory Connection, a dementia care partners support group, meets at 6 p.m. in the community room at Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre.
Friday, March 17
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
The Oahe A.A. will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Saturday, March 18th
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Sunday, March 19th
No Events Listed!
Monday, March 20th
Fort Pierre City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the South Dakota Municipal League, 208 Island Drive. To join online or by phone, call 1-312-626-6799. Use meeting ID 814 124 6625. Go to fortpierre.com to view and download city council agendas and minutes.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and the Oahe group at 5:30 p.m. at Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Tuesday, March 21st
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on-demand at OaheTV.
