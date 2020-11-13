Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled.
The Fort Pierre City Office is closed to the public until Nov. 16. Staff is available by phone. Call 605-223-7690.
Through Nov. 30: Keep SD Warm Winter-Wear Drive. Donate winter coats, gloves and hats to Keep SD Warm. Drop items off at Fischer, Rounds & Associates during business hours 8 a.m-5 p.m. 125 E. Dakota Ave. 605-224-9223
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the S.D. Department of Human Resources.
Stanley County Student Council food drive, through Dec. 10. Bing canned or packaged food to the Middle-High School office. Donations will be distributed before Thanksgiving and again at Christmas.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Saturday, November 14
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Nov. 14 — Dec. 12: Clay Pot Auction (fundraiser for Friends of the Library).
Sunday, November 15
Monday, Nov. 16
The Right Turn’s “Bring Your ‘A’ Game.” Session focuses on soft skills in the workplace: helps employees understand work ethic and the top seven soft skills employers desire. Assistance with transportation and daycare expenses. 12:30-2:30 p.m. The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave. Pierre. Call 605-773-4755 or email kbly@midconetwork.com.
English As A Second Language (ESL). 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information: (or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Fort Pierre City Council meets first and third Monday of the month, at 6:30 p.m., in the meeting room of the S.D. Municipal League at 208 Island Drive.
Hughes County Commission meets first and third Monday of every month, at 5:30 p.m., second floor of the Courthouse. Call 605-773-7477.
