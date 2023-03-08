To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Wednesday, March 8
Fort Pierre Congregational Church at 114 W. Main Ave. will host its free community supper from 5:30-6:30 every Wednesday. The meal is dine-in or carry-out.
Thursday, March 9
A free meal will be served at 5 p.m. at Southeast Pierre Community Center at 2315 E. Park St. in Pierre. For more information, call Katie Johnson at 605-222-1969.
Rawlins Library will be at the Senior’s Center at 12 p.m.
Friday, March 10
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
The Oahe A.A. will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Saturday, March 11
Share a Skill Photography Program, 2 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St., Pierre. Photographers Randall Royer, Keith Hemmelman, and Matthew Edwards will share their stories of how they became interested in photography and show some of their work. Matthew is the young photographer whose work often appears in the Capital Journal's Community Art feature. Other photographers are welcome to bring some of their work to show and share their stories. The program is free and everyone is welcome to attend.
There will be an Indian Taco Sale at Lakota Chapel, 2125 Park St, Pierre, SD from 11:00 am until gone. $7 per taco with proceeds going to the Building Fund.
SD Discovery Center hosts Starry Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 800 W. Dakota Ave. Enjoy a variety of presentations from Greek or Lakota constellations, the moon, deep space objects, and more! The topic will change depending on the presenter. Contact Kris Heinen at 605-224-8295, for more information.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Young readers are invited to the Rawlins Library and practice reading aloud to therapy dog Pumpkin Pye at 10 a.m. Pumpkin is patience, non-judgmental, and loves to hear stories. No registration is necessary.
Sunday, March 12
No Events Listed!
Monday, March 13
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet at 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and the Oahe group at 5:30 p.m. at Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Tuesday, March 14
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on-demand at OaheTV.
