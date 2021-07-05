Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion -- spaced and divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
July 24 -- Family Fun Run, fundraiser for Pierre swimming pool accessories project. At Steamboat park, 9 a.m. Include a series of water obstacles, sprinklers, super soakers, water balloons and slip & slides. Registration: $25 for individual; family of four $40; $5 extra for each additional family member. Register by July 9 to get a fun run t-shirt and sunglasses. To register, visit pierrepool.com. Contact: 605-773-7445.
Tuesday, July 6
Tuesdays and Wednesdays -- Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
Friends of the Rawlins Library quarterly meeting, 6:30 p.m.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Fire Hydrant Party by the Pierre Parks & Recreation Department and the Pierre Fire Department, at the 400 block of Missouri and Steamboat Park. Fire hoses, oversized sprinklers, water balloons, super soakers and popsicles to keep participants cool. 6-7:30 p.m. Free.
Wednesday, July 7
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
Missouri River-Lake Sharpe cleanup. Based out of Downs Marina in Griffin Park in Pierre, register early or at 4:30 p.m., cleanup 5-8 p.m. Teams of volunteers, in both land and water-based crews will pick up litter and trash along the river. The trash will be brought to Down’s Marina, sorted, and then disposed of by the City of Pierre. Coordinated by the Izaak Walton League, S.D. GF&P, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Army Corps of Engineers, cities of Pierre and Fort Pierre, and others. For more information, to volunteer or provide use of your boat, pontoon, or truck, contact Paul Lepisto at 220-1219 or plepisto@iwla.org.
Pierre Ultimate Frisbee Team, every Wednesday through the summer, at Hilger's Gulch soccer fields in Pierre, starts at 5:30 p.m. Join us for some less-to-moderate competitive Ultimate Frisbee. Everyone and every skillset is welcome. Bring plenty of water, as well as a light and dark-colored shirt. Website: https://www.facebook.com/Pierre-Ultimate-Frisbee-128452070534280.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 - 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register call 773-4755 or go to http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Praisin’ the Son. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. through July at Steamboat park at the end of Popular Drive. Coordinated by Lutheran Memorial Church. All are welcome. Outdoor worship with music provided by LMC contemporary Praise Team.
Fort Pierre Tourism & Promotion Council monthly meeting. 7:45-9 a.m. at Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center -- 210 Verendrye Dr. in Fort Pierre. Contact: 605-494-1094. Website: http://www.caseytibbs.com/.
Stanley County American Legion Post 20 meeting every first Wednesday of the month at the Moose Lodge at 910 N. Deadwood St. in Fort Pierre. Potluck dinner at 6 p.m. All veterans invited to the meal and to have fun. Membership meeting at 7 p.m. Contact Post 20 Commander Kim Hallock at 605-222-7065.
“Rock, Roll & Remember” free concert. The Capital City Band, directed by Larry Johnson, presents weekly concerts at the bandshell in Steamboat Park, Wednesdays at 8 p.m. New musicians are always welcome. Contact: ljohnson@pie.midco.net, www.CapitalCityBand.org.
Thursday, July 8
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Free weekend food for kids, every Thursday through August 12. The Pierre Summer Backpack Program is based out of the Southeast United Methodist Church, 2315 E. Park St., 5 p.m. Funded in great part by Capital Area United Way. No qualifications to receive the food assistance, though children must be present.
Community Banquet every Thursday -- Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Tales on the River, presented by the Short Grass Arts Council, at the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge -- 910 N. Deadwood St. Presentation at 6 p.m. Renae Kueter, case manager and former cultural activities coordinator at the South Dakota Women’s Prison, will discuss how religion is practiced with inmates. Free.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Book “The Building of Pickstown and Fort Randall Dam” discussed at the Cultural Heritage Center. 7 p.m. Attend there or virtually via Zoom; register at sdhsf.org. Author Bill Lampman of Pickstown tells the history of the town, dam and the Pickstown & Fort Randall Museum. Pierre historian Ken Stewart shares his memories of what Pickstown was like during its heyday. The Corps created the town 1946-1949; the dam 1947-1956; the largest construction project at that time in S.D. Contact Dorinda Daniel at 605-773-6006. Free.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.