To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Pierre lineman Jason Anderson will read a story about electricity during Public Power Story Time 10:15-10:45 a.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St., Pierre. Participants will receive “If I Were a Lineworker” book.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 W. Pleasant Drive will host its weekly potluck dinner followed by entertainment at 12:30 p.m., Bingo and card games at 1 p.m., and coffee and leftover desserts at 3 p.m.
Mothers of Preschoolers will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave. in Pierre.
The Civil Air Patrol-Pierre Composite Squadron will serve a meal to veterans at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 8 cabin at 520 S. Pierre St. in Pierre. For more information, contact Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
Friday, Oct. 7
Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the center at 605-224-7730.
Pierre Players Community Theatre will present “The Crucible” at 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Opera House at 109 S. Pierre St. For reservations, call 605-224-7826 or visit pierreplayers.com.
Saturday, Oct. 8
A reception for poet James “JJ” Janis, who is confined to a wheelchair due to cerebral palsy, will be held from 1-5 p.m. at Waterfront Gallery for the Arts at 207 E. Missouri Ave. in Pierre. Janis, who is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m., published his poems in the book “The Chair is Not Me.” Disabled artists added illustrations. The art show, which runs through Oct. 15, is to inspire people to think about, learn from and connect to people who are disabled.
Pierre Players Community Theatre will present “The Crucible” at 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Opera House at 109 S. Pierre St. For reservations, call 605-224-7826 or visit pierreplayers.com.
Early readers can read to Pumpkin Pye from 10-11 a.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. Therapy Dogs International will provide the dog handled by Elaine Pye.
The A.A. Pierre Group will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Sunday, Oct. 9
The grief support group, GriefShare, will meet from 3-5 p.m. at Community Bible Church, 1516 N. Harrison St., Pierre.
Monday, Oct. 10
Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet at 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
The Pierre A.A. Group will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. The Oahe Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the same location.
Volunteer opportunities are available at Feeding South Dakota at 20562 Grace Ave. from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Volunteers are asked to arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Volunteers will receive instructions. For more information, call 605-335-0364.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
The Stanley County School Board will meet at 6 p.m. in the boardroom of Parkview.
An after-school Lego-building program will be held 3:45-4:45 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. The program is open to all ages.
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
The Adult Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St., Pierre. For October, the club will read “Where the Crawdads Sing.” Water and coffee are provided. To reserve a book or join the club, email rawlinslibrary@ci.pierre.sd.us, call 605-773-7421, or sign up in person.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Learn the basics of providing care to someone who has dementia and resources available to caregivers from 2-3 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. Monarch Dementia Caregiver Services is hosting the free program.
Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.