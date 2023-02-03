To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Saturday, Feb. 4
The 21st annual "Eagles and Bagels" Walk beginning at Oahe Downstream Group Lodge at 9 a.m., with info presentation highlighting eagles and their habitat. The two-mile guided walk will provide an opportunity to view and photograph eagles in their natural habitat.
Take your child to the library day from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Rawlins Library.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
OHA’s Pink the Rink at the EXPO Center in Fort Pierre for the Oahe Capitals vs. Watertown Lakers — 8 a.m. girls U14, 10 a.m. Bantam B, noon Bantam A, 2:30 p.m. girls varsity, 4:45 p.m. JV and 7:15 p.m. varsity.
Sunday, Feb. 5
No Events
Monday, Feb. 6
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
LEGOS for Elementary Kids at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St., from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Staff will provide the library's collection of Legos for children to use.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and the Oahe group will meet at 5:30 p.m., both at Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet at 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Fort Pierre City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the South Dakota Municipal League, 208 Island Drive. To join online or by phone, call 1-312-626-6799. Use meeting ID 814 124 6625. Go to fortpierre.com to view and download city council agendas and minutes.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Board Games for YA Kids at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St., from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Staff provides an assortment of board games to pick from for family and friends to play.
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on-demand at OaheTV.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Storytime at Rawlins Municipal Library at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Storytime includes 30-minute story and music sessions.
Fort Pierre Congregational Church at 114 W. Main Ave. will host its free community supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday. The meal is dine-in or carry-out.
Thursday, Feb. 9
A free women's cancer support group meets from noon to 1 p.m. at Avera St. Mary's Helmsley Center Cafeteria conference room. For information, contact Gloria at 605-224-3131 or gloria.rowen@avera.org
A free meal will be served at 5 p.m. at Southeast Pierre Community Center at 2315 E. Park St. in Pierre. For more information, call Katie Johnson at 605-222-1969.
Adult Board Game Night at Rawlins Municipal Library from 6-7:30 p.m. Rawlins requires participants to sign up, call 605-773-7421 to register.
Friday, Feb. 10
The fifth book written by Dr. Kenneth Bartholomew of Fort Pierre was released in January 2023. He will discuss his new book, the medical murder mystery "Sentenced," and tell how he became an author at 1 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St., Pierre. The program is free and everyone is welcome to attend.
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
