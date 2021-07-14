Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced and divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
July 24 — Family Fun Run, fundraiser for Pierre swimming pool accessories project. At Steamboat park, 9 a.m. Include a series of water obstacles, sprinklers, super soakers, water balloons and slip & slides. Registration: $25 for individual; family of four $40; $5 extra for each additional family member. Register by July 9 to get a fun run t-shirt and sunglasses. To register, visit pierrepool.com. Contact: 605-773-7445.
Thursday, July 15
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon — 1 p.m. 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. For more information: 945-0827.
Free weekend food for kids, every Thursday now through August 12. The Pierre Summer Backpack Program is based out of the Southeast United Methodist Church, 2315 E. Park St., 5 p.m. Funded in great part by Capital Area United Way. No qualifications to receive the food assistance, though children must be present.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists from 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Dementia Caregivers Support Group. Third Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m., 415 S. Crow St. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://countrysidehospicesupport.com.
Tales on the River, presented by the Short Grass Arts Council, at the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge — 910 N. Deadwood St. Presentation at 6 p.m. Free.
Friday, July 16
July 16-18 and July 22-25. Pierre Players present musical “Man of La Mancha” at Grand Opera House — 109 S. Pierre St. Powerful, brutal, hilarious and heartbreaking — celebrates the perseverance of a dying old man who refuses to relinquish his ideals or his passion. Times are 7:30-9:30 p.m., 2:00 p.m. Sunday matinees, Can view the production virtually on July 22-25. Website: https://pierreplayers.com/shows/manoflamancha/ . Contact: 605-224-7826, info@pierreplayers.com. Adult $15, student (high school and under) and Senior Citizen $13.
Saturday, July 17
Enhanced Concealed Carry Class. Need own handgun and ammo. Contact to get on the list. Class covers: Basic firearms safety Principles of self defense, S.D. firearms laws, S.D. use of force laws, Handgun operation, 100-round qualification live fire exercise. Range is at the outdoor Oahe Down Stream Public Range. 9 a.m. to noon. Website: https://fb.me/e/ANJlBG1b. Email: dooleydefense@gmail.com. $100.
6th annual Militiamen Poker Run. Sign up 9-11:15 a.m. at the Longbranch — 351 S. Pierre St., kickstands up at 11:30 a.m., ends around 3 p.m. Call Pigpen (605-645-6379) or Kentucky (605-222-5506). Website: https://www.facebook.com/RiverBottomMilitiamenVMC. $20 per hand. $10 passenger hand. $10 extra hand. 1st place wins $300; 2nd place $150; worst hand $50, 50/50 raffle and door prizes.
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Ave. and Coteau St., 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com.
Little Wings on the Prairie Butterfly Festival at the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area. Come for a day of butterflies, pollinators, and other creatures that inhabit our Prairie Butterfly Garden at Oahe Downstream Recreation Area. Tour the garden, learn about pollinators, visit with local experts, creative activities, photograph the butterflies. The garden is located at the entrance to the park, just south of the welcome center. Free, though park license is required.
Wrangler Championship Roping, at Stanley County Fairgrounds — 310 Casey Tibbs St. in Fort Pierre. Website: http://wranglerteamroping.com.
Sunday, July 18
First Baptist Church — 2310 E. Capitol Ave. pastor installation service, during the 11 a.m. worship service. Randy Rasmussen, executive minister of American Baptist Churches of the Dakotas, will do the installation. “An installation service for a christian pastor is a special church service for a newly appointed minister,” said Pastor Russell Jones.
Summer Concert Series at the American Legion Post 8 in Pierre. Every Sunday evening 5-10 p.m. Bands “Mike Hilson.” Website: https://www.facebook.com/PierrePost8.
