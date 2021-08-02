Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced and divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Pierre Capital Area Soccer Association fall season soccer registration open through August 16. For kids 5-12 years old. There is a registration fee based on age group, but scholarships are available. Will not turn anyone away who wants to play. Season starts August 16. Website: http://pierresoccer.com.
Tuesday, August 3
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
SDSU Extension farm stress webinar series, first Tuesday of each month, 11 a.m. to noon, Website: https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/summer-farm-stress-series.
Producers and anyone with close ties to a rural community is invited to attend. Aug. 3 — “Achieving Optimal Wellness.” Sept. 7 — “Suicide Prevention.” Free, but must register on the SDSU Extension Events page. Confirmation Zoom links and reminders will be emailed to attendees.
Adult Coed Kickball League organizational meeting, headed by the Pierre City Recreation Dept., at 5:30 p.m. in YMCA multipurpose room. The meeting is designed for team captains or anyone interested in forming a team. League play lasts six weeks, followed by a league tournament. All games are on Tuesday nights at the Pierre Sports Complex on S. Buchanan Ave. If you’re interested in playing kickball but aren’t affiliated with a team, contact Mindy Cheap at 773-7445. $75 entry fee.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 — 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Job Fair at Edgewood Pierre, 6-8 p.m., at 1950 E. Fourth St., parking lot. Website https://www.edgewoodhealthcare.com/careers/. Contact: 605-494-3400.
Wednesday, August 4
The Right Turn blood drive, at the American Legion Cabin — South Pierre Street in Pierre, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19, you may still donate blood or platelets if you meet all general blood donation eligibility criteria. For information or to make an appointment, call 605-773-4755, email nancys@midconetwork.com, or visit https://www.vitalant.org/.
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Pierre Ultimate Frisbee Team, every Wednesday through the summer, at Hilger’s Gulch soccer fields in Pierre, starts at 5:30 p.m. Join us for some less-to-moderate competitive Ultimate Frisbee. Everyone and every skillset is welcome. Bring plenty of water, as well as a light and dark-colored shirt. Website: https://www.facebook.com/Pierre-Ultimate-Frisbee-128452070534280.
Stanley American Legion Post 20 meeting every first Wednesday of the month at the Moose Lodge at 910 N. Deadwood St. in Fort Pierre. Potluck dinner at 6 p.m. All veterans invited to the meal and have fun. Membership meeting at 7 p.m. Contact Post 20 Commander Kim Hallock at 605-222-7065.
August 4 — Pierre Street Masters Car Club car showing at Chuckwagon parking lot in the evening. Street Masters meet every third Monday of the month, for 6 p.m. dinner and 7 p.m. meeting, at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center. Website: https://www.pierrestreetmasters.com/.
Thursday August 5
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon — 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. For more information: 945-0827.
Free weekend food for kids, every Thursday through Aug. 12. The Pierre Summer Backpack Program is based out of the Southeast United Methodist Church, 2315 E. Park St., 5 p.m. Funded in great part by Capital Area United Way. No qualifications to receive the food assistance, though children must be present.
Fort Pierre First Thursdays community event — formerly known as Summer Nights — at Fischer’s Lilly Park in Fort Pierre, 5:30-8 p.m. Dirty Boots Band, vendors, dinner and other food, kids’ activities, and other booths including Oahe Family YMCA. Sponsored by Fort Pierre Tourism. Recurring on Sept. 2 and Oct. 7 — Pierre Youth Orchestra performing. Contact: call 605-412-8549 or email Arielle.McRoberts@maxwellstrat.com.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Tales on the River presentation program by the Short Grass Arts Council. Every Thursday evening through Aug. 26, at the Moose Lodge — 910 N. Deadwood St. in Fort Pierre. Engaging presentations and fascinating stories of the Pierre and Fort Pierre area. This week, “Butterflies and Bees: What Every Yard Needs” by botanist and plant ecologist Jacob Dyer with the Game Fish and Parks Dept. Light supper at 6:15 p.m., then at 7 p.m. the free presentation. Email: info@shortgrassarts.org.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
