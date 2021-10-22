Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Through Nov. 12. Governor’s Student Art Competition. Twelve student artists from four age divisions will have their work displayed in the S.D. Capitol and have a chance to sell their artwork to become part of the state art collection. The competition is open to all kindergarten through 12th grade S.D. students. Submissions are accepted electronically. Website: https://artscouncil.sd.gov/events/student_art_Main.aspx. Contact: S.D. Arts Council at artscouncil.sd.gov.
Through Oct. 31. The Stanley County School District Student Council is collecting socks to be distributed to needy families in the Fort Pierre and Pierre area. Bring new socks, any size, to the middle-high school office. For more information or to have donated items picked up, call advisor Shirley Swanson at 223-7743.
Through Oct. 31. Game meat food drive. Hunters may donate processed game meat to food pantries by calling Sportsmen Against Hunger at 605-280-4977 to make arrangements for someone to pick up the meat.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com.
Pierre Players performance of dramatic comedy “A Little Piece of Heaven” at the Grand Opera House, Oct. 22-24 and Oct. 28-30. Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m., except for Sunday in which for the matinee the doors open at 1:30 p.m., performance at 2 p.m. Virtual performance available online Oct. 28-30. Directed by Kathy Riedy.
Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos, 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Ramkota in Pierre. Website: http://www.oahefcu.coop. Contact: Jaymason Bramblee jaymason@oahefcu.coop. Single tickets $25 — $10 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Pierre Outdoor Pool Project.
Sunday, Oct. 24
District 3 Fall meeting of the South Dakota American Legion and Auxiliary, at the Pierre Post 8 American Legion Cabin, 520 S. Pierre St. Local, district and state officials, including State Commander Gary Workow and State Auxiliary President MaryJo Stier of Onida, are expected to attend. There are 20 Posts in District 3.
Underwater Pumpkin Patch. Get a floating pumpkin from the Aquatic Center Pool and pick a kit to decorate it. Stay and swim afterwards. Children under 7 must be accompanied by an adult in the water. Sponsored by City of Pierre Recreation Department and Oahe Family YMCA.
12:30-1 p.m. Contact: recreation superintendent Mindy Cheap at 605-773-7445 or mindy.cheap@ci.pierre.sd.us. Free to YMCA members; child $2, family $10.
SDPB’s folk musician Eliza Blue performs in Onida in the Emmanuel Church, 1 p.m. Fundraiser for the courthouse dome restoration project. Contact Beth Rinehart at 605-222-2966; Nola LaRosh at 605-222-1383; Susan Lamb at 605-765-4516 or Kelli Stephens at 218-969-0920 for tickets. $10 in advance or at the door.
Halloween Hike sponsored by the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks, a Trick or Treating come-and-go event along the walking trails of LaFramboise Island Nature Area, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Pierre Players performance of dramatic comedy “A Little Piece of Heaven” at the Grand Opera House, and Oct. 28-30. Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m., except for Sunday in which for the matinee the doors open at 1:30 p.m., performance at 2 p.m. Virtual performance available online Oct. 28-30. Directed by Kathy Riedy.
Monday, Oct. 25
City of Pierre Seasoned Citizen Programs. Zumba Gold is at 9 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays at the YMCA. Zumba Gold is a modified lower-intensity Zumba class for active older adults. Tai Chi is at 10 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays at the YMCA. Tai chi can boost upper- and lower-body flexibility as well as strength and balance. Yoga and Tai Chi chair exercises at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Senior Center. Classes go through Dec. 22. Free with Senior Center membership, $10 for non-members. Contact: Mindy Cheap, recreation superintendent, 605-773-7445, mindy.cheap@ci.pierre.sd.us.
Board of Trustees meeting at the Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, 5 p.m. Contact: 605-773-7421, rawlinslibrary.org.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. at The Right Turn. For more information or to register, call 773-4755 or visit http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
South Dakota Discovery Center open house. The current site cannot be used much longer. Learn more about the future possibilities of the center. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Marijuana Interim Study Committee meeting, Oct. 27 at 8:30 a.m. via electronic conference and in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre. Will review and discuss draft legislation. To testify remotely, register by noon Oct. 26 by email to Cindy.Tryon@sdlegislature.gov.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
To celebrate Wallace R. Halverson Day, the Capital City Campus will host an open house and building rededication from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be free tours, refreshments, and a prize drawing at 925 E. Sioux Ave. in Pierre. 4 p.m. — celebration kickoff; 4:30 p.m. — state proclamation; 4:45 p.m. — campus tour; 5:15 p.m. — 2nd campus tour; and at 5:45 p.m. — prize winner announced. For more information, visit CapitalCityCampus.org.
History Trivia Night hosted by the State Archives. Gather your friends for some fun virtual S.D. and U.S. history trivia. 7-8:30 p.m. To reserve a spot, visit the State Archives’ website https://history.sd.gov/. Contact: State Archives 605-773-3804, StateArchives@state.sd.us.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.