Registration for Oahe JO Fastpitch Summer Softball is being accepted through Thursday, April 15. Register at http://oahefastpitch.com/. 605-280-1251, pierrefastpitch@gmail.com
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Saturday, April 10
Family Fun Take-to-Make. Visitors to the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre (900 Governors Drive) can pick up a take-to-make activity bag with the materials and instructions to take home and create their own colorful flower. 10-11:30 a.m. Website: https://history.sd.gov/museum/education.aspx. Contact: Ronette Rumpca 605-773-6011. Free.
Mardi Gras fundraiser meal to benefit the S.D. Discovery Center’s treehouse project. Event sponsored by the Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club. Drive-through pickup only, 5-7 p.m., in First United Methodist Church Parking Lot. $10 per meal.
Stanley County School District’ 2021 Prom. Line-up for grand march at 7:30 p.m., dance 9-11:45 p.m., then post prom at YMCA hosted by the junior class parents.
Monday, April 12
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club meets each Monday at noon in the Perkins meeting room (217 E Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre). The board meets the 2nd Tuesday of each month in the meeting room at Perkins. Board meetings are open to all Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis members.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club #1458 meets every Monday at noon at the Best Western Ramkota in Pierre. All welcome: have great speakers and almost 100 members — all ages, all occupations, all great people. Service organization.
Pierre School District Board of Education meets the second Monday of each month, starting at 5:30 p.m. Public welcome. The meetings are also aired on Oahe TV.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 — 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Al-Anon meets every Monday at 103 N. Taylor Ave. (Resurrection Lutheran Church) at 6 p.m. Call Pam at 618-920-7377 or Luann at 605-280-9886.
Stately Stitchers Guild meeting. Second Monday of each month, 6:14 — 8:45 p.m. Lutheran Memorial Church basement, 320 E Prospect Avenue, Pierre. For more information: Pat Wheeldreyer, 605-224-4773.
Tuesday, April 13
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org
The Right Turn’s 50/50 Touching Hearts Fundraising Raffle continues every Tuesday with weekly drawings on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. until the Ace of Hearts is drawn for the grand prize. Contact: The Right Turn, nancys@midconetwork.com. Tickets are 5 for $20 or 1 for $5.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
