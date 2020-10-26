Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the pandemic or the weather.
Greeter signup for the 2020 Capitol Christmas Tree Display on Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Capitol Lake Visitor’s Center from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Informational meeting at 9:00 a.m.; sign-up shortly after. Shifts vary from 2 to 4 hours. Display begins 8 a.m. Nov. 25, ends 10 p.m. Dec. 26. Greeters give general information about the display and have guests sign the guest book. Contact Rick Augusztin, Bureau of Administration, at 605-773-3688 or rick.augusztin@state.sd.us
Game, Fish and Parks’ free “Creatures of the Night Hide & Seek” at LaFramboise and Farm Islands. All of October; entry deadline Nov 1. Keep track of code words on each animal sign and email them with your selfie to parkinfo@state.sd.us. One email randomly selected the winner at each location. Prize is a gift set — constellation throw blanket, combination lantern/flashlight, and “I love the night life” large zippered tote bag.
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the S.D. Department of Human Resources.
Stanley County Student Council food drive, through Dec. 10. Bing canned or packaged food to the Middle-High School office. Donations will be distributed before Thanksgiving and again at Christmas.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Tuesday, October 27
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: Noon open meeting and 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Free class “Common Sense Parenting.” Enhances parenting skills for parents or caregivers of children 3 years and up. The class is held Oct. 27, Nov. 3, 10. Pre-register 224-3189 or www.growinguptogether.org. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Oahe Child Development Center 2307 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Contact Dawn Tassler 605-224-3189 gut1@dakota2k.net.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Support Groups: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, Pierre, 5:30 p.m. Call 224-0256 for details or to request a location.
Wednesday, October 28
Free: English As A Second Language at The Right Turn. Work at your own pace, with individual and group instruction. Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. Website: http://www.TheRightTurn.org. To register call 773-4755.
Free National Disability Employment Awareness Month leadership and organizational culture consultants. Interactive presentation on the inclusive and intentional workplace culture. Discuss obstacles and strategies. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. via Zoom at https://state-sd.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwkdumtrzIt HNW0iJPDAP1 mX5XmAdC-jks6, contact Laura Stoltenburg 605-626-2398 laura.stoltenburg@state.sd.us.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: Noon closed meeting and 8 p.m. open meeting.
River City Toastmasters, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. CDT, meeting via teams, free, contact Brian
Underdahl at 605-220-1003. Fun and encouraging club that focuses on developing public speaking and leadership skills.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
Thursday, Oct. 29
“Read for the Record” storytime, Rawlins Library 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, 773-7421 rawlinslibrary.org, 10:15-10:45 or 10:45-11:15 a.m. We will be reading ‘Evelyn Del Ray Is Moving Away’ by Meg Medina.
Zoom Basic Spanish — (Ages 13 and up). Zoom Classes. For more information: 773-2160.info@capitalcitycampus.org, http://capitalcitycampus.org. Cost of class — $150.00 — includes hand out and/or books.
Early Bird: What Can I Do? Online with The Right Turn. For more information: 605-773-4755, kbly@midconetwork.com. $5.
Pierre Senior Center’s weekly Thursday noon-time potluck and entertainment, 401 W. Pleasant Drive in Pierre, Don Zeller call 224-7730.
Breast Cancer Survivors, 415 S. Crow St., from noon to 1 p.m. Contact 945-0827.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: Noon closed meeting and 8 p.m. open meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct 29 — Oct 31. Grey Goose Halloween Display, free. Due to the weather, October 31 — November 2, 6-10 p.m. on Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. Walk around and enjoy the lit jack-o-lanterns, spooks and goblins. 19988 Grey Goose Road: turn onto Grey Goose Road off Hwy. 1804 and drive a little over four miles north. Look for orange glowing lights. Contact: Anissa or David Grambihler, 224-2475, dagrambihler@state.sd.us.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.
NAMI Family Support Group: 1st Congregational Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Free “Be Fit... Recharge your Energy” about learning environments by getting some fresh ideas.
From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Online with The Right Turn. Register 605-773-4755 kbly@midconetwork.com.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.
