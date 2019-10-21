Tuesday, Oct. 22
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
“Seasoned Citizens” Chair Workout: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9 to 9:45 a.m. Free to senior citizen center members and Parkwood residents. $12 for all others.
9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9 to 10 a.m.
Mothers of Preschoolers: Community Bible Church, Pierre, 9 to 11 a.m.
Community Blood Drive: Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, Pierre, 9:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Call Jerrie Gosch at 224-3139 for details. Collection services provided by Vitalant, Mitchell.
Preschool Story Time: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.
GMMS Fall Family Night: Georgia Morse Middle School, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Includes hot dog dinner, Book BINGO, raffles and STEAM Activity Centers.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Common Sense Parenting class: Oahe Child Development Center, Pierre, 6 to 8 p.m. Contact Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for more information.
Spanish Class for Kids: Capital University Center, 925 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Cost: $150 plus book and workbook. Call 773-2160 to register.
Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave.Pierre, 7 p.m.
Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 to 9 p.m.
Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, west of Jefferson Elementary School on Mellette Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizen center and Y members; $12 for all others. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Preschool Story Time: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
The Zonta Club of Pierre: Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave., Pierre, noon.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre, 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. Free. Contact Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for more information.
GED Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Call 773-4755 to register.
English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Free class. To register, contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com.
Understanding Me: Birth to Three class for caregivers: Online class with computers available at The Right Turn, Pierre, 7 to 9 p.m.
Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church, Pierre, 7:30 p.m.
Moose Lodge meeting: Moose Home, Fort Pierre, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Ask a Librarian: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Free answers to technology questions regarding smart phones, tablets, laptops and internet use. Drop-in basis.
Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open to 2 to 5 p.m.
Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
NAMI Family Support Group: First Congregational Church, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m. Peer-led support group for patients and families of those with mental illness.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Pierre Area Right-to-Life Meeting: Birthright office, rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
Spanish Conversation Course: Capital University Center, Pierre, 6 to 8 p.m. Call CUC at 773-2160 to register. Cost: $130 for course (runs through Nov. 21) and book.
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.
If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
