Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Through June 7. Pierre Summer Recreation program registration, online. This year: four two-week recreation sessions, the first session starting June 7; also several sports camps. For more information and to register, visit the recreation page at cityofpierre.org or phone 605-224-7445.
Thursday, June 3
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee / visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon — 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. For more information: 945-0827.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Fort Pierre First Thursday event (formerly known as Summer Nights) at Fischer’s Lilly Park in Fort Pierre from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. To register as a vendor or for more information, visit https://www.cognitoforms.com/MaxwellStrategies1/FortPierreFirstThursdayEventSeries2021. June 3, July 1, August 5, September 2, October 7. Free.
Every Thursday, summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878
Saturday, June 5
Friends of the Rawlins Library’s kick-off carnival for Summer Reading Program “Tails & Tales.” 10 a.m. to noon. To invite pre-kindergarten through teens to sign-up for SRP, which starts June 7. Games — with prizes — include cake-walk, bean bag toss, pick-a-duck, pop ring-toss. Each child will receive 6 tickets for the carnival games. The Pierre Fire Dept. have a fire truck to explore, and possibly be hosing some children down on what is supposed to be a very hot day. Food, temporary tattoos, book sale $1, ice cream bars $1, two StoryWalks — “Dog’s Colorful Day” & “Sheep Take a Hike,” Register at www.rawlinslibrary.org. Free, but donations encouraged. SRP starts at 1 p.m. SRP starts at 1 p.m. June 7. Mondays — 6th-12th graders; Tuesdays — prekindergarten-1st graders; Wednesdays — 2nd-3rd graders; Thursdays — 4th-5th graders. Activities will include origami, chalk art, birdseed ornaments, rock painting, animal and dinosaur identification, bear ‘hunts’, animal shadow drawing, paper plate snails and snakes, feed the ‘turkey’, giraffe kid craft, more. Each child gets 6 tickets for the carnival games.
Casey Tibbs Match of Champions at the Stanley County Fairgrounds — spectacular bronc riding, matching the world’s top cowboys against top bucking stock. 5:30 p.m. — steak fry dinner, 7 p.m. — Match of Champions begins. Contact: Kalyn Eulberg at 605-494-7330.
“No Worries Band” starts summer concert season at the American Legion Post 8 in Pierre. Children allowed on deck during performance. 5-7 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/PierrePost8. Free.
Sunday, June 6
One Hope Ecumenical Communion Worship in Griffin Park in front of the park shelter, starting at 9:30 a.m. The four churches joining in these services are First Congregational UCC (Pastor Emily Munger); First United Methodist (Greg Kroger); First Baptist (Russell Jones); and Resurrection Lutheran (Matt Spoden). Will also meet in the park June 13, 20, 27 and July 4. All are welcome in ONE HOPE. Invite your friends and bring your lawn chairs.
Summer Concert Series at the American Legion Post 8 in Pierre, every Sunday evening, beginning at 5 p.m. — 10 p.m. June 6 — Cody Huyllinger, June 20 — Lance Spears, June 27 — Andrea Royer & Katelyn Hump, more bands to be announced. Website: https://www.facebook.com/PierrePost8
