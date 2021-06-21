Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Tuesday, June 22
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org
Racin’ on the River — Barrel Racing Series at Stanley County Fairgrounds. 4-6 p.m. Website: https://fortpierretourism.com/fort-pierre-events/
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 — 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Wednesday, June 23
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
Praisin’ the Son. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. through July at Steamboat park at the end of Popular Drive. Coordinated by Lutheran Memorial Church. All are welcome. Outdoor worship with music provided by LMC contemporary Praise Team.
Free Kite Day. The free 10th annual South Dakota Kite Day activities at Hilger’s Gulch in Pierre are from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sponsored by Pierre Elks Lodge #1953 and NextEra Energy Resources. Children ages 17 and under encouraged to attend. The first 400 attendees will receive a free kite from Elk’s members. Parents also are encouraged to get involved. No registration fee, though children are encouraged to register on Elks’ Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PierreSDElks/ Contact: Steve Wegman at 605-295-1221 or wind@pie.midco.net.
Free concert “John Williams in Concert.” The Capital City Band, directed by Larry Johnson, presents weekly concerts at the bandshell in Steamboat Park, usually Wednesdays at 8 p.m. New musicians are always welcome. Contact: ljohnson@pie.midco.net, www.cCapitalCityBand.org.
Thursday, June 24
Grasslands Gravel Bike Ride. All day. Contact: Uriah Steber.
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee / visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Free weekend food for kids, every Thursday through August 12. The Pierre Summer Backpack Program is based out of the Southeast United Methodist Church, 2315 E. Park Street, 5 p.m. Funded in great part by Capital Area United Way. No qualifications to receive the food assistance, though children must be present.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Every Thursday, summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
