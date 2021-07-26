Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced and divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Pierre Capital Area Soccer Association fall season soccer registration open through August 16. For kids 5-12 years old. There is a registration fee based on age group, but scholarships are available. Will not turn anyone away who wants to play. Season starts August 16. Website: http://pierresoccer.com.
Tuesday, July 27
Fort Pierre Development Corporation monthly meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 — 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Fire Hydrant Party by the Pierre Parks & Recreation Department and the Pierre Fire Department, at Harrison Park Fire Station #4 — 802 N. Pierce. Fire hoses, oversized sprinklers, water balloons, super soakers, and popsicles to keep participants cool. 6-7:30 p.m. Free.
Wednesday, July 28
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
Pierre Ultimate Frisbee Team, every Wednesday through the summer, at Hilger’s Gulch soccer fields in Pierre, starts at 5:30 p.m. Join us for some less-to-moderate competitive Ultimate Frisbee. Everyone and every skillset is welcome. Bring plenty of water, as well as a light and dark-colored shirt. Website: https://www.facebook.com/Pierre-Ultimate-Frisbee-128452070534280.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Praisin’ the Son at Steamboat park at the end of Popular Drive. Coordinated by Lutheran Memorial Church. All are welcome. Outdoor worship with music provided by LMC contemporary Praise Team.
Faith Lutheran is hosting a 1-day Vacation Bible School on July 21 from 7-9 p.m. It is a family scavenger hunt, beginning at Faith Lutheran — 714 N. Grand Ave. to receive your clue sheet. From there, your family will solve clues to drive to several locations around the city. At each location, each child will receive a treat as well as a Bible story for the family. Then, when you have solved as many clues as you like, return to Faith Lutheran for root beer floats.
“Directors’ Favorites” free concert. The Capital City Band, directed by Larry Johnson, presents weekly concerts at the bandshell in Steamboat Park, Wednesdays at 8 p.m. New musicians are always welcome. Contact: ljohnson@pie.midco.net, www.CapitalCityBand.org. As the final free concert of the summer, various music directors from within the band will direct their favorite pieces.
Pierre Street Masters Car Club car showing at Big Tom’s parking lot in the evening. Street Masters meet every third Monday of the month, for 6 p.m. dinner and 7 p.m. meeting, at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center. Website: https://www.pierrestreetmasters.com/.
Thursday, July 29
Jul 29 — Aug 01. S.D. State Sporting Clay Shoot (Skeet) at Willow Creek Wildlife. Shoots are open to all. Website: https://www.willowcreekwildlife.com. Call: lodge 223-3154, Steve 222-3154, Bob 222-0309.
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Free weekend food for kids, every Thursday through Aug. 12. The Pierre Summer Backpack Program is based out of the Southeast United Methodist Church, 2315 E. Park St., 5 p.m. Funded in great part by Capital Area United Way. No qualifications to receive the food assistance, though children must be present.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Tales on the River presentation program by the Short Grass Arts Council. Every Thursday evening through August 26, at the Moose Lodge — 910 N Deadwood St. in Fort Pierre. Engaging presentations and fascinating stories of the Pierre and Fort Pierre area. Light supper at 6:15 p.m., then at 7 p.m. the free presentation. Email: info@shortgrassarts.org.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. Performer: Kid Dakota Band. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
