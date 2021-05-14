Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Through June 7. Pierre Summer Recreation program registration, online. This year: four two-week recreation sessions, the first session starting June 7; also several sports camps. For more information and to register, visit the recreation page at cityofpierre.org or phone 605-224-7445.
Saturday, May 15
Area yard sale (quasi flea market) at Grey Goose Store & Social Club. Area wide yard sale in the Roadhouse and parking lot. Contact Gina before May 12 to be a seller. Setup can begin on the 14th, will have security. No cost to display, bring your own setup. 8 a.m. — 3 p.m. Website https://www.facebook.com/GreyGooseStore. Contact Grey Goose Store & Social Club.
Prairie Potters Master Gardeners’ annual plant sale, from 9-11a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N Grand Avenue. Annuals, Perennials, houseplants and more, all grown by master gardeners. Contact Sara Ogan.
Pierre outdoor pool benefit: Indian Taco feed fundraiser by the Pierre Swim Team. 11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. at the Fieldhouse. Free-will, to help fund the new pool. To-go orders and sit-down option. The city will replace 90-plus-year-old outdoor pool in Griffin Park. Includes a $10-million base model paid by the city and fundraising to pay for added features. Site preparation has begun; construction expected to begin this year.
Motorcycle Awareness Ride. Ride with the Oahe A.B.A.T.E. Chapter. Meet at the Capitol steps at noon, kickstands up at 1 p.m. Ride ends at Lilly Park in Fort Pierre around 5 p.m. Food at the shelter, free will donation. Website http://www.oaheabate.com . Contact Chris 228-9193, loributler.94@gmail.com
“Through The Wardrobe” two performances of a Narnia dance experience complete with dance, pantomime, narration and creative sets and lighting. At Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St., Pierre. 2 p.m. — 7 p.m. Website http://hosannadance.blogspot.com. Contact Sunny Hannum 605-945-1044, sunnyholloway@msn.com. Free-will offering.
Sunday, May 16
Audition for Pierre Players “Man of La Mancha” at Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre, St. Inspired by 17th-century masterpiece “Don Quixote,” it is one of the most successful musicals in Broadway history. Music sing-along on Sunday at 7 p.m. Music auditions on Monday at 7 p.m. Reading auditions on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Roles for six male and five female principals, numerous supporting / ensemble roles. For more information about auditioning or getting involved behind the scenes, contact director Jennifer Kanz at 605-220-0364 or jennifer57501@pie.midco.net. Website https://pierreplayers.com/shows/manoflamancha/
Monday, May 17
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club meets each Monday at noon in the Perkins meeting room (217 E Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre). The board meets the 2nd Tuesday of each month in the meeting room at Perkins. Board meetings are open to all Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis members.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club #1458 meets every Monday at noon at the Best Western Ramkota in Pierre. All welcome: have great speakers and almost 100 members — all ages, all occupations, all great people. Service organization.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 — 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Al-Anon meets every Monday at 103 N. Taylor Ave. (Resurrection Lutheran Church) at 6 p.m. Call Pam at 618-920-7377 or Luann at 605-280-9886.
Fort Pierre City Council meets first and third Monday of the month, at 6:30 p.m., in the meeting room of the S.D. Municipal League at 208 Island Drive.
Bariatric and Weight Loss Support Group. Third Monday of each month, 7-8 p.m. Sanford Clinic Pierre, 521 E Sioux Ave, Pierre. For more information: Angie Bollweg, 605-945-5560, angie.bollweg@sanfordhealth.org, http://www.sanfordhealth.org.
Tuesday, May 18
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org
Stroke Support Group for survivors/caregivers. Every Tuesday at noon. Group discussion, guest speakers, more. Conference Room at 415 South Crow Street in Pierre or via ZOOM. May bring your lunch. Contact Countryside Support and Memory Center — Cindy M. or Maxine at 605-945-0827, countryside@midconetwork.com. Free.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
STEM Savvy Bowling for Atoms with PhD student Tracy Edwards at the Discovery Center, Tuesday May 18, 6:30 p.m.– 8:30 p.m. STEM Savvy, a program for middle and high school youth, is planned by and led by teens. Build a model linear accelerator, create models of atoms with magnetic marbles and smash them together. Edwards is a first-year student at Michigan State University, whose research in nuclear physics focuses on harvesting radioactive isotopes for medical application. RSVP at 224-8295, sd-discovery.org email, or breeoatman@sd-discovery.org. Free.
