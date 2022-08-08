To include an item in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
The Coding Club will meet from 3-5 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St., Pierre, for sixth- through eighth-graders. Participants will experiment with coding in a safe place. The library will provide Chromebooks, computers, coding books and other resources.
SD Discovery Center will host a summer camp focusing on mechanical engineering for third- through fifth-graders from 9 a.m. to noon at 805 W. Sioux Ave., Pierre. The cost is $52 for members, $60 non-members. For more information, call 605-224-8295.
Rawlins Library Knitting and Crochet Club will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring projects and socialize with others. Free coffee, water and yarn are provided. For more information, call 605-773-7421.
The annual Pierre/Presho USBC Association membership meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Lariat Lanes, 108 N. Garfield Ave., in Pierre. Awards from the previous season will be presented. The board of directors will share updates for the upcoming season. Some league meetings may be held following the association meeting.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Coding Club will meet from 3-5 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St., Pierre, for third- through fifth-graders. Participants will experiment with coding in a safe place. The library will provide Chromebooks, computers, coding books and other resources.
SD Discovery Center will host a summer camp focusing on mechanical engineering for third- through fifth-graders from 9 a.m. to noon at 805 W. Sioux Ave. The cost is $52 for members, $60 non-members. For more information, call 605-224-8295.
Capital Area Networking will meet from 8:15-9 a.m. at Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, 800 W. Dakota Ave. For more information, call Clarissia Drefs at 605-224-7361.
Feeding South Dakota has volunteer opportunities from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Pierre Mobile Food Distribution center in front of River Cities Public Transit at 1600 E. Dakota Ave.
River City Toastmasters will meet online from 12:10-12:50 p.m. For more information, call 605-220-1003.
Thursday, Aug. 11
Coding Club will meet from 3-5 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St., Pierre, for sixth- through eighth-graders. Participants will experiment with coding in a safe place. The library will provide Chromebooks, computers, coding books and other resources.
SD Discovery Center will host a summer camp focusing on mechanical engineering for third- through fifth-graders from 9 a.m. to noon at 805 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre. The cost is $52 for members, $60 non-members. For more information, call 605-224-8295.
Growing Up Together Breastfeeding Class will be held online from 6-8 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Scholarships are available. To register, call 605-280-1968 or go to www.growinguptogether.org.
Roadhouse Bike Night will be held from 6-9 p.m. at Grey Goose Store and Social Club, 28886 Merry Road, Pierre. For more information, call Ryan at 605-945-0794.
Tales on the River presents “Tori Cramer, A Golden Life: Lead, SD and the Homestake Mining Co.,” at 7 p.m. at the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge, 910 N. Deadwood St. The program is free. The Ladies of the Moose will serve a $6 light meal at 6:15 p.m.
