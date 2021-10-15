Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
Through Nov. 12. Governor’s Student Art Competition. Twelve student artists from four age divisions will have their work displayed in the S.D. Capitol and have a chance to sell their artwork to become part of the state art collection. The competition is open to all kindergarten through 12th grade S.D. students. Submissions are accepted electronically. Website: https://artscouncil.sd.gov/events/student_art_Main.aspx. Contact: S.D. Arts Council at artscouncil.sd.gov.
Through October. The Stanley County School District Student Council is collecting socks to be distributed to needy families in the Fort Pierre and Pierre area. Bring new socks, any size, to the middle-high school office. For more information or to have donated items picked up, call advisor Shirley Swanson at 223-7743.
October 15-31. Game meat food drive. Hunters may donate processed game meat to food pantries by calling Sportsmen Against Hunger at 605-280-4977 to make arrangements for someone to pick up the meat.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Pierre Half Marathon, 8 a.m. to noon. Starts at Steamboat Park Amphitheater. Contact: Oahe Family YMCA.
Pheasant Season — opens Oct. 16, ends Jan 31, 2022. Opening time is 10 a.m. Central Time across the state, to sunset all season.
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com.
Walking Through History, interact with five actors along the Trail of Governors in Pierre, then stop by the Cultural Heritage Center, 900 Governors Dr., to see a selection of governors’ papers at the State Archives. The first 25 groups to complete the route receive a goody bag provided by the Heritage Store. This event is part of the celebration of Archives Month. 1-3 p.m. Website: https://history.sd.gov/. Contact: State Archives 605-773-3804, StateArchives@state.sd.us. Free.
Sunday, Oct. 17
Pancake and sausage breakfast sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church in Onida at the Phoenix Center, 7-10 a.m. Fundraising for a new church sign. Have a hearty meal on the opening weekend of pheasant season. All are welcome.
Monday, Oct. 18
Blood drive sponsored by Vista Care at the American Legion Cabin, 520 S. Pierre St. in Pierre, 3-5:30 p.m. Every donor must wear a face mask, regardless of their vaccine status. Contact: coordinator Dianne Weyer at 605-224-4501 ext. 113.
Hughes County Commission meets every first and third Mondays of the month, 5:30 p.m. in the commission room of the courthouse. Call 773-7477.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. at The Right Turn. For more information or to register, call 773-4755 or visit http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Friends of the Library annual meeting at the Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, 6:30 p.m. Contact: 605-773-7421, rawlinslibrary.org.
Fort Pierre City Council meets every first and third Monday of the month, at 6:30 p.m., in the meeting room of the S.D. Municipal League at 208 Island Dr.
Bariatric and Weight Loss Support Group. Third Monday of each month, 7-8 p.m. Sanford Clinic Pierre, 521 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre. For more information: Angie Bollweg, 605-945-5560, angie.bollweg@sanfordhealth.org, http://www.sanfordhealth.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Blood drive sponsored by Avera St. Mary’s Hospital at the hospital, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Every donor must wear a face mask, regardless of their vaccine status. Contact: coordinator Jerrie Gosch at 605-224-3139.
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.