Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Outpost Lodge Ice Fishing Tournament on Jan. 8 at Cow Creek Road north of Pierre. Includes 20 teams, $100 entry fee. A 100 percent payout — smallest fish $50, largest fish $250, first-place team $800, second place $300, third place $100. Must fish between the property lines of the Outpost Lodge on Lake Oahe, at Cow Creek. For every kid under the age of 16, you will receive a two pound weight advantage at weigh-in; kids must fish the entire time, two kids maximum. Rules meeting Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. — Kids eat free. Jan. 8 start time 9 a.m., weigh-in 4 p.m. Website: http://www.outpostsd.com. Rules at Outpostsd.com. Call 605-264-5450.
Little Players’ kindergarten through second-grade workshop: Robin Hood. Children play games and learn about costumes and makeup. At the Pierre Players’ Grand Opera House, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Future dates include Jan. 22, Feb. 5 and Feb. 19. Contact: Michele Beeler at 605-999-8503, Hannah Carda at 605-222-7723, or littleplayers605@gmail.com. Cost: $10.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s ”Read with Pumpkin Pye,” 10-11 a.m. Little Pumpkin Pye will be on hand to listen to children read books to him. This canine companion is visiting the library as a special guest, provided by Therapy Dogs International and handler Elaine Pye. Contact: 605-773-7421.
Free Introduction to Learn to Skate, hosted by the Central South Dakota Skating Club, at the Pierre Area Youth Skating Association — 1610 Lowell Ave. in Pierre, 9-10 a.m. Skate rental available. Website: https://www.pierrefsc.com/. Contact: csdscnews@gmail.com, Stef Garland at 605-773-3345.
Sunday, Jan. 9
Become a Master Naturalist. Apply by Jan. 15 for the 2022 Master Naturalist Program. Learn about South Dakota’s nature and environment and share that knowledge with others through volunteering. The training consists of at least 40 hours of combined classroom and field instruction. Classes will meet via Zoom on Tuesday evenings from March 1, 2022, through May 17. Any South Dakota resident 18 or older may apply at sdmasternaturalist.org.
Winter Seasoned Citizen Programming starts Jan. 10. The Pierre Recreation Department’s winter session of its Seasoned Citizens program includes Zumba Gold, Tai Chi, and Chair Exercises. Classes run through the middle of March and are open to all senior citizens. For class schedules, visit cityofpierre.org, or get a brochure at the YMCA or the Pierre Area Senior Center. Contact: mindy.cheap@ci.pierre.sd.us, 605-773-7445 or Oahe Family YMCA. Free to members of the Pierre Area Senior Center, otherwise $10.
St. John’s Church in Fort Pierre presents the Story of Christmas children’s program, 206 Main Ave. in Fort Pierre, 10 p.m. Contact: Fr. Ron Garry, 605-223-2176.
Pierre Senior Center’s winter party, at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre. 2-5 p.m. Games galore. Please bring snacks. Website: www.facebook.com/pierreseniorcenter. Contact: 605-224-7730.
Monday, Jan. 10
POW/MIA Chair of Honor dedication, hosted by Rolling Thunder Chapter 2 of South Dakota, at the State Capitol in Pierre, 2 p.m. Rolling Thunder publicizes the Prisoner-Of-War and Missing In Action issue, and helps American veterans from all wars. Website: www.rollingthunderchap2sd.com.
Rawlins Municipal Library hosts Author Talk, this time with Pierre resident Vona Johnson, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Johnson shows why the world is a mess, how to survive challenges, and live the truth of God’s Word in daily life. “A Different View: Start Living the Life Your Soul Longs For” is to guide the reader back to the foundation of their faith, equip them to live their faith daily, and inspire them to share the gift of faith. Contact: 605-773-7421.
Stately Stitchers Guild meeting, for quilters of all ages and levels of experience to socialize, work and learn. Second Monday of each month, in the Lutheran Memorial Church basement, 320 E Prospect Avenue, Pierre, 6:45-8:45 p.m. Contact: Pat Wheeldreyer, 605-224-4773. No fee to attend as a guest. When you join the guild, dues are $12 a year.
The Pierre Masonic Lodge #27 meets the 2nd Monday of each month, at the temple, 201 W. Capitol Ave. in Pierre, 7 p.m. All Masons international are welcome. Contact: 280-7248.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
