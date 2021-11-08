Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Through Nov. 12. Governor’s Student Art Competition. Twelve student artists from four age divisions will have their work displayed in the S.D. Capitol and have a chance to sell their artwork to become part of the state art collection. The competition is open to all kindergarten through 12th grade S.D. students. Submissions are accepted electronically. Website: https://artscouncil.sd.gov/events/student_art_Main.aspx. Contact: S.D. Arts Council at artscouncil.sd.gov.
Nov. 2 — Dec. 3. Register for 3rd annual Light Up the Pierre Area holiday light competition. Possibly win one of four awards and $100 in Pierre Pride certificates which can be redeemed at any Pierre or Fort Pierre business — Best in Show, Most Lights, People’s Choice or Holiday Business. Voting can be found at www.pierre.org, beginning Dec. 9. A map of all light displays is available by Dec. 9. Winners will be announced by Dec. 29. Website: https://business.pierre.org/form/view/23594. Contact: 605-224-7361, contactchamber@pierre.org. Free.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
South Dakota Arts Council meets remotely via online and call-in format for its annual fall meeting, starting at 9:30 a.m. The Council will consider panel recommendations for touring and teaching artist roster applications and changes to artist fees. Submit comments in writing to be read during the meeting, or live via phone or online. To comment live during the meeting, contact the office — 605-773-3301 or sdac@state.sd.us — to arrange to join the meeting.
Lutheran Memorial blood drive, at Lutheran Memorial Church, 20 E. Prospect Ave. in Pierre, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Contact: coordinator Joyce Tipton, 605-280-4978.
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, for all ages, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Nov. 10-15. Food Drive for Pierre Area Referral Service, at Karl’s TV and Appliance in Pierre. Contact: PARS at 224-8731.
Capital Area Networking (CAN) meeting. Second Wednesday of every month. Sole objective of giving and receiving referrals from 8:15-9:15 a.m. at Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, 800 W. Dakota Ave. Email: jessica.mefferd@fumic.com. Must be a Chamber member.
Mobile food distribution — volunteers needed. Assist with a variety of tasks to help with the monthly distribution of emergency food boxes to the public. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second Wednesday of the month. Volunteers given instructions, training and supervision. At River Cities Public Transit, 1600 E. Dakota Ave. in Pierre. Contact: Feeding South Dakota in Pierre.
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Pierre Ultimate Frisbee Team, every Wednesday through the summer, at Hilger’s Gulch soccer fields in Pierre, starts at 5:30 p.m. Join us for some less-to-moderate competitive Ultimate Frisbee. Everyone and every skillset is welcome. Bring plenty of water, as well as a light and dark-colored shirt. Website: https://www.facebook.com/Pierre-Ultimate-Frisbee-128452070534280.
Gale Online Courses. Every month, Rawlins Municipal Library offers instructor-led courses on Accounting & Finance, Business, Computer Applications, Design & Composition, Healthcare & Medical, Language & Arts, Law & Legal, Personal Development, Technology, and Writing & Publishing. Courses start on the second Wednesday of each month. Each course is six weeks long. Free to library card holders.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Veterans Day
Pierre Post 8 American Legion’s Veterans Day honor guard service, at the T.F. Riggs High School. Introductory music at 10 a.m., program at 10:30 a.m., followed by a free luncheon at the cabin. Rededication of the lodge after exterior renovation project.
Stanley County Veterans Day Program. The Stanley County School will hold its annual Veterans Day Program at 2 p.m. in Parkview Auditorium. Members of the student council will serve coffee and cookies to veterans and their families 1:30-2 p.m. in the boardroom.
Friday, Nov. 12
Swishers Dance Club is sponsoring a public dance at the American Legion cabin, 7-11 p.m. Live music by “Uncle Roy and the Good Old Boys.” All are welcome. $10.
Augustana Festival Band for select T.F. Riggs High School instrumentalists under the direction of Mackenzie McKeithan.
