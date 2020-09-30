Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.
Thursday, Oct. 1
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.
Pierre Senior Center’s weekly Thursday noon-time potluck and entertainment, 401 W. Pleasant Drive in Pierre, Don Zeller call 224-7730.
“Exploring Cognitive, Health and Physical Development.” Learn about child Growth and Development. 10 a.m. to noon, Online $5. Call or email to register — 773-4755 kbly@midconetwork.com
Free “Think Your FOOD” at The Right Turn. Learn about healthy eating and age appropriate meal planning.10 a.m. to noon, Online. Call or email to register — 773-4755 kbly@midconetwork.com
Breast Cancer Survivors, 415 S. Crow St., from noon to 1 p.m. Contact 945-0827
Pierre Community Blood Drive at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 103 N. Taylor in Pierre, Thursday from noon to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., coordinator Shirley Becker 224-2752.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.
NAMI Family Support Group: 1st Congregational Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.
Her Vote. Her Voice. Party fundraiser for the S.D. State Historical Society, 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote. Wear 20s style hats/headbands. Fun, food & drink (despite “prohibition”). From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Website https://www.hervotehervoice.org/, at Storm Shelter in Griffin Park. Contact Fee Jacobsen (605) 280-6385 fee331@pie.midco.net
Friday, October 2
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.
And Oct. 3 11th annual “R U Tuf Enuf to eat Pink” fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. 10% of proceeds for the weekend to the American Cancer Society. Come out and have a great steak and help a great cause, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Cattleman’s Club Steakhouse. Email Cindy@cattlemansclub.com
Her Vote. Her Voice. Pierre Party. Fundraiser for the S.D. State Historical Society, 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote. Wear 20s style hats or headbands. Plan to VOTE, on local “referenda.” Donate to preserve women’s history. Have fun, food and drink (despite “prohibition”). Dolls: Bring a Guy and you are automatically entered to win a prize. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Storm Shelter in Griffin Park (by tennis courts). Contact Fee Jacobsen (605) 280-6385 fee331@pie.midco.net
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5: 30 p.m. closed meeting.
Pierre Players Presents “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van.” Grand Opera House doors open 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 3
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Pierre Players Presents “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van.” Grand Opera House doors open 7 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.
