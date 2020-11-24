Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled.
Through Nov. 30: Keep SD Warm Winter-Wear Drive. Donate winter coats, gloves and hats to Keep South Dakota Warm. Drop items off at Fischer, Rounds & Associates during business hours 8 a.m-5 p.m. 125 E. Dakota Ave. 605-224-9223.
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the S.D. Department of Human Resources.
Through Dec. 3. Register free for Light Up the Pierre Area holiday light competition. Email name, address and phone number to contactchamber@pierre.org or call 605-224-7361. Four $100 winners. Maps available at www.pierre.org and on FB @PierreAreaChamber by Dec 4. Voting at www.pierre.org begins Dec 5. Winners announced Dec 28.
Stanley County Student Council food drive, through Dec. 10. Bing canned or packaged food to the Middle-High School office. Donations will be distributed before Thanksgiving and again at Christmas.
Elks Veterans Holiday Project. Collection boxes throughout Pierre / Fort Pierre until Dec. 11. Send cash donations to Pierre Elks Lodge 1953, PO Box 292, Pierre, SD 57501. Gifts will be delivered to Veterans on Dec. 14. Contact https://www.facebook.com/PierreSDElks, Pierre Elk’s Lodge No. 1953.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
Thursday, Nov. 26
Annual 5K Turkey Trot hosted by the YMCA. Registration 9 a.m. at the Pierre Area Chamber, run starts at 10 a.m. Door prizes. Contact: Aaron Fabel 224-1683, ajfabel@oaheymca.org. $5 per person — all proceeds benefit YMCA and PARS.
NO Community Banquet this week — Thanksgiving Day: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.
Friday, Nov. 27
POSTPONED. Fort Pierre Christmas Tree Lighting and Cowboy Christmas postponed to Dec. 4. Previously set for Friday Nov. 27. Needed equipment not available until later. The Bad River Bridge Lighting – originally planned for Nov. 27 — has been postponed indefinitely. Fort Pierre residents and businesses now have until Dec. 15 to sign up for this year’s Christmas Lighting contest.
Cultural Heritage Center Open House, free admission, limited entertainment. Shop for holiday items at the Heritage Store. Bring a canned good for the local food pantry. 1-4:30 p.m., http://history.sd.gov, 900 Governors Drive in Pierre. Contact: Jeff Mammenga 773-6000 Jeff.Mammenga@state.sd.us.
Saturday, Nov. 28
Flags at the South Dakota State Capitol to be flown at half-staff, sunrise until sundown, in honor of former State Senator James (Jim) Bradford.
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Through Dec. 12: Clay Pot Auction (fundraiser for Friends of the Library). Also, during Nov. and Dec. is fine-free Sundays.
Shop Small Saturday. All Day. Pierre Area Small Businesses. For More Information: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, 605-224-7361, FB @PierreAreaChamber.
Santa at Northridge Plaza, noon — 4 p.m. Every Saturday & Sunday, Nov 28 — Dec. 20. Contact https://www.facebook.com/PierreShopping.
Giving Thanks Event to help others. Northridge Plaza hosting annual Angel Tree (pickup, provided by Beck Motors). Bring items from the Event Poster for either, (or both), the Pierre Area Referral Service or Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. For each donation, a chance to win prizes.
VENDORS welcome Saturday and Sunday. Kick off shopping for Christmas, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Northridge Plaza, https://www.facebook.com/PierreShopping.
