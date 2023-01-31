To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Fort Pierre Congregational Church at 114 W. Main Ave. will host its free community supper from 5:30-6:30 every Wednesday. The meal is dine-in or carryout.
Storytime at Rawlins Municipal Library at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. at 1000 E. Church St.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Groundhog Day Program, an after school program for elementary school-age kids, featuring groundhog stories and crafts from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St.
The Civil Air Patrol-Pierre Composite Squadron will serve meals to veterans at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of month at the American Legion Cabin. For more information, contact Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
The Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park, provides a free hot meal to the community every Thursday Night from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. All are welcome!
Friday, Feb. 3
First Friday Free Play from 1-4 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St., featuring puppets, whiteboards, gadgets, games and more.
The Oahe A.A. will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Take your child to the library day at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St., featuring Valentine's Day stories. Make Valentine's Day cards for family and seniors at Avantara and Mary House nursing homes.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Sunday, Feb. 5
No Events
Monday, Feb. 6
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
LEGOS for Elementary Kids at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St., from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Staff will provide the library's collection of Legos for children to use.
Fort Pierre City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the South Dakota Municipal League, 208 Island Drive. To join online or by phone, call 1-312-626-6799. Use meeting ID 814 124 6625. Go to fortpierre.com to view and download City Council agendas and minutes.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet at 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and the Oahe group will meet at 5:30 p.m., both at Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Board Games for YA Kids at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St., from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Staff provides an assortment of board games to pick from for family and friends to play.
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
