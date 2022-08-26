To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Monday, Aug. 29
The A.A. Pierre Group will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Monday, Aug. 29
The A.A. Pierre Group will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. The A.A. Oahe group will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the same location.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Volunteer opportunities are available at Feeding South Dakota at 20562 Grace Ave., Pierre, from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Volunteers are asked to arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Volunteers will receive instructions. For more information, call 605-335-0364
Thursday, Sept. 1
Pierre Senior Center at 401 W. Pleasant Drive will host its weekly potluck dinner followed by entertainment at 12:30 p.m., Bingo and card games at 1 p.m., and coffee and leftover desserts at 3 p.m.
Roadhouse Bike Nights will be held from 6-9 p.m. at The Roadhouse at the Grey Goose Store at 28886 Merry Rd. For more information, call Ryan at 605-945-0794.
The Board of Trustees of the South Dakota Retirement System will meet at 9 a.m. in the board conference room at the SDRS office, 222 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre.
Friday, Sept. 2
The A.A. Oahe Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
