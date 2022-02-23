Through the rest of tax season, the AARP Foundation tax-aide program is free for AARP members and others. The IRS-certified volunteers provide tax preparation help to anyone. Stop in at the Pierre Senior Center to get an information packet, which has instructions and forms to be filled out before the appointment. To make an appointment. contact the Center at 605-224-7730, or come in-person from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Rawlins Library teaches how to use digital materials, E. Church St. in Pierre, 12:15-5:15 p.m. Learn to use e-books, e-magazines, audio-books, and use the Libby reading app on your device. Website: http://www.rawlinslibrary.org. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Community Banquet every Thursday -- Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call 224-7244 for details. Free.
MOPS meeting, at First United Methodist Church, N. Central Ave. in Pierre, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mothers Of Pre-Schoolers is a non-denominational group for moms, with children from birth to kindergarten. It welcomes women from any faith background, meeting on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month. Dinner is served and childcare is provided. Moms socialize, have speakers, do crafts, devotions, service projects and more. Be involved in the community and meet friends.
“Read What I Want” Book Club at the Rawlins Municipal Library, hosted by Friends of the Library. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Free and is open to the public.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Friday, Feb. 25
Registration deadline for rescheduled Power of Women as AgVocates Conference, March 4-5, sponsored by SDSU Extension. Friday at Prairie Paradise Farms and Casey Tibbs Center, Fort Pierre. Saturday at Missouri Avenue Event Center in Pierre. Those participating online will receive a link via e-mail prior to the conference. To register, visit the SDSU Extension Events page. Contact: Robin Salverson at 605-374-4177 or Robin.Salverson@sdstate.edu. Mini Winter Workshop is $25. Power of Women as AgVocates Conference is $75.
Pierre Players performance of the comedy "Making God Laugh," at the Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St. in Pierre. Theater opens at 7 p.m., performance at 7:30 p.m. The hilarity follows a family over 30 years’ worth of holidays. As time passes, the family discovers that, despite what we may have in mind, we often arrive at unexpected destinations. Website: http://www.pierreplayers.com. Box office: 605-224-7826. $15 adult, $13 senior or student.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Farm, Home & Sport Show - 50th annual, at the Ramkota River Center in Pierre, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Website: http://kccrradio.com. Contact: Tara Steiner, tarasteiner@kccrradio.com. Free admission.
Blood drive sponsored by the KCCR Farm, Home and Sports Show. At the Ramkota Convention Center, 920 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre, 9:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cultural Heritage Center’s ‘February Flurries’ take-to-make, 10-11:30 a.m. at the center. Pick up materials for a clothespin snowflake project for Family Fun Saturday. Written instructions are included, with video instructions at history.sd.gov/museum/education. Museum admission is free for South Dakota adults and all children. Contact: 605-773-6011. Project materials are free.
South Dakota Discovery Center’s free Engineering Day for family fun, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Join the Central Chapter of the South Dakota Engineering Society for a free day at the Center. Discover how engineers change our lives and what it takes to become an engineer. Contact: info@sd-discovery.org or 605-224-8295.
Pierre Players performance of the comedy "Making God Laugh," at the Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St. in Pierre. Theater opens at 7 p.m., performance at 7:30 p.m. The hilarity follows a family over 30 years’ worth of holidays. As time passes, the family discovers that, despite what we may have in mind, we often arrive at unexpected destinations. Website: http://www.pierreplayers.com. Box office: 605-224-7826. $15 adult, $13 senior or student.
Sunday, Feb. 27
In preparation for the Capital Area United Way’s ‘Say Yes to the Dance’, a free outlet for student dance attire, CAUW is asking for modern formal wear donations. It welcomes a variety of items - long and short dresses, shoes, jewelry, coats/wraps, purses/clutches, suits, tuxedos, mens dress pants and shirts, ties, etc. Donated items, in good condition and clean, should be dropped off by Jan. 14 at the CAUW office on the second floor of the Capital City Campus building, 925 E. Sioux Ave., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Student attendees are entered to win gift certificates to restaurants, flower shops, hair salons, and more. For businesses to contribute, call Linda Geraets at 605-224-9229 or email director@capareaunitedway.org.
Pancake and sausage breakfast fundraiser at the Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave. in Pierre, between the 8:20 a.m. and the 11 a.m. services. Hosted by the Men’s Club to help support kids attending the National Youth Gathering. (They attend every three years, this year July 9-13 in Huston, TX. The gathering is open to all community youth, though they should have a connection with the church’s community-open Youth Group). Contact: 605-224-2216. Breakfast is free-will.
Won't You Be My Neighbor series concludes at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 123 N. Highland Ave. in Pierre, 9-9:45 a.m. This week’s guest nonprofit organization is the Avera Volunteer Chaplain Program. Leaders discuss their mission and contribution to the community. During the 10 a.m. worship service, the discussion is abbreviated, and an offering is taken for that organization. Contact: 605-224-5514.
Farm, Home & Sport Show - 50th annual, at the Ramkota River Center in Pierre, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Website: http://kccrradio.com. Contact: Tara Steiner, tarasteiner@kccrradio.com. Free admission.
Mardi Gras at American Legion Post 8, at the cabin at 520 S. Pierre St. in Pierre, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Enjoy New Orleans inspired atmosphere, drinks, collectible Mardi Gras throws. Food prepared by Sons of the American Legion. Contact: Pierrepost8@midconetwork.com.
Pierre Players matinee performance of the comedy "Making God Laugh," at the Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St. in Pierre. 2 p.m. The hilarity follows a family over 30 years’ worth of holidays. As time passes, the family discovers that, despite what we may have in mind, we often arrive at unexpected destinations. Website: http://www.pierreplayers.com. Box office: 605-224-7826. $15 adult, $13 senior or student.
