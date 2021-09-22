Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Bonding Over Books trivia night, at Rawlins Municipal Library, East Church Street in Pierre. 6:30-8 p.m. Meet people at this casual venue, play some trivia and discuss your latest reads. For 18 and older. Website: http://www.rawlinslibrary.org. 605-773-7421. Free.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Friday, Sept. 24
Stanley County School District Buffaloes Homecoming week. Theme “Board Games.” Friday — dress in purple and gold, pep rally at 1:25 p.m., parade at 2:30 p.m. To be in the parade, email Shirley.Swanson@k12.sd.us. At 5:30 p.m. selling Buff Dog, chips and soda. Football game at 7 p.m.
Sept. 24-25. Pierre Senior Center rummage and bake sale at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre, Friday 5-8 .p.m. and Saturday 8 am to 1 pm. Coffee and rolls for sale Saturday morning. Many holiday and miscellaneous items. Website: http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org. Contact: call 605-224-7730, email pirascc@yahoo.com. Free admission.
South Dakota Discovery Center soil exhibit ribbon-cutting at 805 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre. Exhibit features an informational soil mural, interactive kiosks and a soil crawl through. Ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m., then goes to 6:30 p.m. Website: https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=65564. Free, but please RSVP.
FFA season start-up. FFA members and new people interested in joining FFA meet at the Lariat Lanes Bowling Alley at 8:50 p.m. for a quick meeting and an evening of fun with Cosmic Bowling and Pizza from 9-11:30 p.m.. Dues for FFA membership are $15, but if you are participating in bowling, dues are $20. This includes FFA membership, FFA t-shirt, and the cost of bowling & pizza for the night.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com.
Moose Lodge cornhole tournament, kickoff to winter league and Mondays at the Moose, at 910 N. Deadwood Ave. in Fort Pierre. Bring a partner, or call beforehand for one. Competitive ($50 per team) & Social divisions ($30 per team), so all skill levels have a chance. No outside coolers allowed. Bring your own bags, no corn bags. Registration at 9 a.m., bags fly at 10:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. 100 percent payout plus added money. Website: https://fb.me/e/137ChggsQ. Contact: Spencer Young 605-295-0132, Email spencer@wegnerauto.com.
Pheasant Season — Youth Only opens Sept. 25; ends Oct 3. Resident Only opens Oct. 9; ends Oct 11. Traditional opens Oct. 16; ends Jan 31, 2022. Opening time is 10 a.m. Central Time across the state, to sunset all season.
Central South Dakota Heart Walk at Hyde Stadium in Pierre sponsored by American Heart Association. Walk as a heart or stroke survivor or walk for a friend or family member. Promotes exercise, with refreshments, entertainment, heart health information, and inspirational stories. Funds raised support research, education, and community programs related to heart disease and stroke. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Website: https://fb.me/e/1I4mEaK6s. Contact: Robin Albers, Email robin.albers@heart.org. Free though donations welcome.
Fall Festival at Northridge Plaza — 1615 N. Harrison Ave. in Pierre. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Vendor craft and gift show, and children’s activities. For more information or to sign up as a vendor, call 605-280-8336.
Democratic Roundup. 7-8 p.m. Join the South Dakota Democratic Party for a virtual program to hear from speakers about the momentum the SDDP is building heading into 2022. Hosted by SDDP Chair Randy Seiler, featuring Sen. Troy Heinert, Dan Ahlers, Rep. Erin Healy, Rep. Ryan Cwach and Seiler. Link to sign up for the virtual event is https://secure.actblue.com/donate/roundup21.
Fort Pierre Fireman’s Annual Ball, at the fire department on Deadwood Street, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Music by the Wilt Brothers. Pop and water available. Free-will donation at the door.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Del Bartels | 605-224-7301
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.