Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced and divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Pierre Capital Area Soccer Association fall season soccer registration open through August 16. For kids 5-12 years old. There is a registration fee based on age group, but scholarships are available. Will not turn anyone away who wants to play. Season starts August 16. Website: http://pierresoccer.com.
Saturday, July 31
We Love Kids Party and free shoes. At Steamboat Park amphitheater, 11 a.m. to at least 1 p.m. Family fun, food and games, and for kindergarten through fifth graders free shoes. Contact: New Life Church, 605-224-1592.
Where the Wild Things Grow exhibit. The Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre opens its new exhibit, which features native plants found in the state. A plant is considered native if it occurs naturally in an ecosystem without being introduced by people. Early South Dakotans became experts at recognizing and using the plants in the plains environment as food, medicine, household items, and adornments. Museum admission is free for S.D. residents. Coronavirus protocols are in place. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST Monday through Saturday, and 1-4:30 p.m. CST on Sundays and most holidays. Call 605-773-3458 for more information about exhibits, special events, and upcoming activities.
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Ave and Coteau St., 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com.
Oahe Blues Festival, sixth annual, rock the house! Hector Anchondo headlines, 7-11 p.m. at Grey Goose Store and Social Club. Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) Oahe Chapter hosting an all-vehicle Poker Run before the music begins. Website: https://www.facebook.com/GreyGooseStore. Free.
Sunday, August 1
Summer Concert Series at the American Legion Post 8 in Pierre. Every Sunday evening 5-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/PierrePost8. Bands: Aug. 1 — Josh Bagwell. Aug. 8 — Hank Harris. Aug. 15 — The Barstool Boys. Aug. 22 — No Worries Band. Aug. 29 — Hidden Timber Band.
Monday, August 2
Vacation Bible School “Rocky Railway — Jesus’ power pulls us through.” Aug. 2-5 at the Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave. For kindergarten through fifth grade youth. From 5-7:30 p.m. each evening, with supper provided. Ending program on Thursday. Contact: Tami Steffensen at 605-224-8608, www.lutheranmemorial.org. Register by July 16.
Hughes County Commission meets every first and third Mondays of the month, 5:30 p.m. in the commission room of the courthouse. Call 773-7477.
Fort Pierre City Council meets every first and third Monday of the month, at 6:30 p.m., in the meeting room of the S.D. Municipal League at 208 Island Drive.
Canvasback Art Club, first Monday of every month. 7-9 p.m. at Rawlins Library, 1000 E. Church. Contact: Bev Letellier 605-224-7993, ranchvet66@yahoo.com.
