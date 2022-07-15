If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Saturday, July 16
The two-day 48th Annual South Dakota Governor’s Cup begins at Lake Oahe.
Wrangler Team Roping Championships beginning at noon at the Stanley County Fairgrounds. Free to spectators.
Northridge Plaza is hosting the Hot Summer Days Vendor Event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Northridge Plaza 1615 N. Harrison Ave. Free.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
SD Discovery Center is hosting “Starry Saturday-JWST’s First Images Revealed” from 11-11:30 p.m. For more information, call 605-224-2295.
The Longbranch is hosting “7th annual Militiamen River Bottom Chapter Poker Run” from 9-3 a.m. Sign up is at 9 to 10:45 a.m. and kickstands are up at 11 a.m., $20 entry fee for Rider, $10 fee for passenger and $10 extra hand. There will definitely be plenty of door prizes and silent auction items. come out and help us support the ones that we do this for!
Drifters Bar & Grille is hosting “2022 Pierre Area Pride: Pride Never Ends” from 2:30 to 6 p.m. PACE invites you to Pierre Area Pride 2022 on Saturday, July 16! Join us as we celebrate our LGBTQ+ community at Drifters Bar & Grille, located in Fort Pierre, S.D.
Blunt Rodeo Grounds is hosting “10th Annual Dallas Heninger Memorial” from 6:30 to 11 p.m. All proceeds go to help local cancer patients!
Sunday, July 17
Wrangler Team Roping Championships starting at 10 a.m. at the Stanley County Fairgrounds. Free to spectators.
Northridge Plaza is hosting the Hot Summer Days Vendor Event from 12-5 p.m. at Northridge Plaza 1615 N. Harrison Ave. Free.
SD Discovery Center is hosting an Artist Workshop with Michael Albert from 12-4 p.m. To register, go online to mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=69679.
The American Legion is hosting Shoup & Pfeiffer at 5 p.m.
Monday, July 18
Fort Pierre City Council meeting at the South Dakota Municipal League, 208 Island Dr., at 6:30 p.m. Join in person or online through zoom.us/join or by phone by dialing 1-312-626-6799. Use meeting ID 814 124 6625 for phone or online options. Go to fortpierre.com to view and download City Council agendas and minutes.
SD Discovery Center is hosting Summer Camp: Baker from 9 a.m. to noon. It is for grades 3-5. Call 605-224-8295 for more information, $70 for non members, $59 for members.
Rawlins Library is hosting Friendship Day from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to help support the library through volunteer work and fundraising.
Understanding Me classes are for parents, guardians and other caregivers, focusing on children ages birth to three. The series covers child development, understanding behaviors, feeling management, and safe and healthy environments. It is hosted from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, call Brandy or Nancy at The Right Turn, 605-773-4755.
Tuesday, July 19
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Rawlins Library Knitting & Crochet Club will be meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your projects to work on and socialize with others. Free coffee, water, and yarn provided. For more information, call 605-773-7421.
SD Discovery Center is hosting Summer Camp: Ready, Set, Science! Become a mini-scientist and explore how science helps us understand the world around us. It is for Pre-K. It will be hosted from 1 to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 605-224-8295, $45 for non members, $39 for members.
Rawlins is hosting Rescue Readers from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for the first grade and older. Seats are limited. Register at ralinslibrary.org.
Beat the heat at Brandt’s Pond Park for the first fire hydrant party brought to you by the Pierre Recreation Department and Fire Department. It will be 6 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, Contact Mindy Cheap at 605-773-7445. Free.
Pizza Ranch is hosting a fundraiser for Beyond the Classrooms from 5-8 p.m.
