Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.

Through June 7. Pierre Summer Recreation program registration, online. This year: four two-week recreation sessions, the first session starting June 7; also several sports camps. For more information and to register, visit the recreation page at cityofpierre.org or phone 605-224-7445.

Thursday, May 20

Through May 21. Mobile Delta Dental bus at Oahe Valley Health Center, 202 Island Drive Suite 1, Fort Pierre. Starts at 8 a.m. Care for children from first tooth through age 21, who have not seen a dentist for a while. Contact: Mary at 605-223-2200. Free — no insurance needed.

Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee/visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment/presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover dessert. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.

Governor’s “Round Dance”, by S.D. Office of the Governor and S.D. Dept. of Tribal Relations, at Capitol in Pierre, from noon to 3 p.m. For all ages of singers, dancers, observers. For more information, visit https://sdtribalrelations.sd.gov/events.aspx or https://sdtribalrelations.sd.gov/ or contact S.D. Dept. of Tribal Relations.

Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon — 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. For more information: 945-0827.

Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.

Dementia Caregivers Support Group. Third Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m., 415 S. Crow St.. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://countrysidehospicesupport.com.

Friday, May 21

May 21-23 Open House and Free Fishing Weekend in S.D. State Parks.

Saturday, May 22

May 21-23 Open House and Free Fishing Weekend in S.D. State Parks.

Mt. Bike Race on LaFramboise Island. The just-under six-mile per lap race on mostly flat terrain on twisting, tree-lined single-track trails, and on double-track trails. Four classes (men & women) – beginner, recreation/sport, advanced, and expert. Register 8:30-10 a.m., meeting 10:15, race at 10:30 a.m. Helmets mandatory. Prizes. Entry fee $35. Cash awards for top three expert and advanced riders. All entries get a tee shirt. Every beginner finishing gets a medal. Contact: race director John Simpson 224-7054, 222-0338, jrsimpson@pie.midco.net

Free Fishing Day for youth, hosted by High Plains Wildlife Association of Pierre – Fort Pierre. From 9 a.m. to noon on the beach east of the causeway at the Farm Island Recreation Area. No park entrance license or fishing license required. Parents register their children at 8 a.m. Fisheries presentation 9 a.m. Fishing from shore and learning 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Open to ages 4-16. If possible, bring own equipment. Live bait, soft drinks, cookies, hot dogs, chips, prizes, door prizes, handouts, and free raffle for a bike. If bad weather, tune to local radio stations. Andy Vandel 280-2981.

Paddleboard class at YMCA Aquatic Center. Fun / challenging Glide Fit class. Enjoy a full body workout while floating in the pool. 8:30 a.m. — 9:30 a.m. Call to reserve a spot. Website https://www.facebook.com/OaheFamilyYMCA. Contact: Oahe Family YMCA. Members free, day pass for non-members.

Trapper Trot Fun Run 5K — youth (11 & younger) and adult (12 & older). Hyde Stadium. Youth start at 9 a.m., adults start at 9:30 a.m. Pre-registrations get a t-shirt; pre-register at https://pierretrappers.square.site/, Website http://www.pierretrappers.com. Contact: Kelcy Nash, 494-0179, kelcy@pierretrappers.com. $20 entry fee.

Todd Mahoney cornhole tournament at American Legion Post 8, South Pierre Street, Pierre. Supporting Mahoney’s family after his death. Doors open 9 a.m., bags fly 10:30 a.m. — 7 p.m. Competitive $50 ($500 added money), social $30, 50/50 drawing. Contact: Tanner Prince at 605-280-0556, Glynis at Collier 803-466-7031.

Summer patio session at Drifters Bar & Grille. 7 p.m. — 10 p.m. Contact: 605-220-5014. Free live music on the patio.

