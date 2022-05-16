Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 17
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Civil Air Patrol — Pierre Composite Squadron weekly meeting, at 3910 Airport Rd. in Pierre, at 6 p.m. Week 1 focus — usually Character Development; Week 2 — usually Emergency services; Week 3 — usually Aerospace Education; Week 4 — usually Safety and Physical Training. Cadets work on drill, leadership, mentoring, team building, and testing. Week 5 — something different. People contemplating joining are invited. For now masks are required for indoor activities. Contact: Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
Rawlins Library will host a knitting and crochet club. Coffee, water, and yarn are provided, but you’ll need to bring your own needles and hooks. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The program is open to the public, and no registration is required.
Stanley County Horticulture Class is having a Plant Sale from 4-6 p.m. at the Stanley County High School Ag. Building. Free Will Donation. Call Mr. Johnson @ 223-7741 ext. 210 for more information.
Wednesday, May 18
Raffle tickets available. The Right Card is The Right Turn’s new weekly raffle fundraiser. The first drawing is March 3. According to executive director Nancy Schlichenmayer, raffle tickets are available at various locations. They will be collected Thursday mornings, for a 1 p.m. drawing. The winner will be called to come draw a number and select the corresponding envelope from a display of 50 envelopes. If they draw ”The Right Card,” they take home half of the pot. The other envelopes contain coupons from community businesses. Businesses are being asked for donated coupons ranging from $5 to $50. The business will be recognized when its card is selected. Contact: 605-773-4755. Raffle tickets: one for $5 or five for $20.
Wednesdays and Thursdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, for all ages, at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, 10:15 and 10:45 a.m. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org, 605-773-7421.
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s game day, 1-4:30 p.m. Come and enjoy some different board and card games with your friends and family. Snacks and games provided. At 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. Snacks, activities and prizes provided. For ages 0-100+. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) support group meets online Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Thursdays at noon. Register on website namisouthdakota.org to get meeting information and online invite. Contact: Erin Pazour.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Special Olympics South Dakota is excited to be back again hosting the Law Enforcement Torch Run across the state of South Dakota starting Sunday, May 15th and ending Thursday, May 19th at the Opening Ceremonies of the 2022 Special Olympics South Dakota Summer Games in Spearfish, SD. Throughout the five days of the Torch Run, Law Enforcement officers, along with one Special Olympics athlete, will bring the “Flame of Hope” to 20 cities to help raise awareness for Special Olympics. The Pierre run will start at 6:30 AM starting at the Law Enforcement Training Center and ending at the South Dakota State Capitol. Jill Kvanli, Law Enforcement Torch Run Event Manager 800 E. I-90 Lane, Sioux Falls, SD 57104, jkvanli@sosd.org, 507-822-3875.
Thursday, May 19
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s young adult book club, 3:45-4:45 p.m. At 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. This book is “Orphan Train” by Christina Kline. Stop by at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre to pick up a book copy. Bring a friend. Treats provided. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call the Center at 224-7244 for details. Free.
“Read What I Want” Book Club at the Rawlins Municipal Library, hosted by Friends of the Library. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Free and is open to the public.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Memory Connection — dementia caregivers support group. Third Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m., 415 S. Crow St.. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://countrysidehospicesupport.com. Free.
Roadhouse Bike Nights, every Thursday, at the Roadhouse Grey Goose Store, 28886 Merry Rd. north of Pierre. Celebrate motorcyclism, with live music, motorcycles on display, food. People’s choice bike of the night prize. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/653384819223058. Contact: Ryan at 605-945-0794.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
