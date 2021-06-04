Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion - spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Through June 7. Pierre Summer Recreation program registration, online. This year: four two-week recreation sessions, the first session starting June 7; also several sports camps. For more information and to register, visit the recreation page at cityofpierre.org or phone 605-224-7445.
Saturday, June 5
Friends of the Rawlins Library’s kick-off carnival. 10 a.m. to noon. Games — with prizes — include cake-walk, bean bag toss, pick-a-duck, pop ring-toss. Each child will receive 6 tickets for the carnival games. The Pierre Fire Dept. have a fire truck to explore, and possibly be hosing some children down on what is supposed to be a very hot day. Food, temporary tattoos, book sale $1, ice cream bars $1, two StoryWalks — “Dog’s Colorful Day” & “Sheep Take a Hike.” Free, but donations encouraged. The kick-off is to invite pre-kindergarten through teens to register for the Summer Reading Program “Tails & Tales,” which is June 7 through July 30, starting at 1 p.m. each day. Mondays — 6th-12th graders; Tuesdays — pre-kindergarten-1st graders; Wednesdays — 2nd-3rd graders; Thursdays — 4th-5th graders. Activities include origami, chalk art, birdseed ornaments, rock painting, animal and dinosaur identification, bear ‘hunts’, animal shadow drawing, paper plate snails and snakes, feed the ‘turkey’, giraffe kid craft, and more. Register at www.rawlinslibrary.org or call 773-7421.
Casey Tibbs Match of Champions at the Stanley County Fairgrounds - spectacular bronc riding, matching the world’s top cowboys against top bucking stock. 5:30 p.m. - steak fry dinner, 7 p.m. - Match of Champions begins. Contact: Kalyn Eulberg at 605-494-7330.
“No Worries Band” starts summer concert season at the American Legion Post 8 in Pierre. Children allowed on deck during performance. 5-7 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/PierrePost8. Free.
Sunday, June 6
One Hope Ecumenical Communion Worship in Griffin Park in front of the park shelter, starting at 9:30 a.m. The four churches joining in these services are First Congregational UCC (Pastor Emily Munger); First United Methodist (Greg Kroger); First Baptist (Russell Jones); and Resurrection Lutheran (Matt Spoden). Will also meet in the park June 13, 20, 27 and July 4. All are welcome in ONE HOPE. Invite your friends and bring your lawn chairs.
Summer Concert Series at the American Legion Post 8 in Pierre, every Sunday evening, beginning at 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. June 6 - Cody Huyllinger, June 20 - Lance Spears, June 27 - Andrea Royer & Katelyn Hump, more bands to be announced. Website: https://www.facebook.com/PierrePost8
Monday, June 7
June 7-11 Vacation Bible School at Community Bible Church in Pierre “Mystery Island.” Open to all kids three years through fifth grade. Each day 9 a.m.- 12:15 p.m. Free for all children and families. Each day, children rotate through teaching, game, snack, and craft times. Closing time in the Assembly includes more singing, a creature feature, contest results, and the ‘daily drama.’ Kids should wear play clothes. At 1516 N. Harrison Avenue in Pierre. Contact: 605-224-6730 or https://cbcpierre.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/843277.
June 7-10. Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church in Pierre, “Rocky Railway: Jesus’ power pulls us through.” Open to kids four years to fifth grade, and to adults; nursery for children under four. Each day dinner at 5:15 p.m, activities 6-7:30 p.m. Do Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, do one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies, get sciency-fun gizmos to take home and play all summer, and observe every-day evidence called God Sightings. Each day ends with Rock Wrap-Up. Will join a mission effort called “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” – an organization that builds beds for children in need. Contact: 605-224-2030 or firstbaptist@midconetwork.com
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club meets each Monday at noon in the Perkins meeting room (217 E Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre). The board meets the 2nd Tuesday of each month in the meeting room at Perkins. Board meetings are open to all Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis members.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club #1458 meets every Monday at noon at the Best Western Ramkota in Pierre. All welcome: have great speakers and almost 100 members - all ages, all occupations, all great people. Service organization.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 - 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Al-Anon meets every Monday at 103 N. Taylor Ave. (Resurrection Lutheran Church) at 6 p.m. Call Pam at 618-920-7377 or Luann at 605-280-9886.
Hughes County Commission meets every first and third Mondays of the month, 5:30 p.m. in the commission room of the courthouse. Call 773-7477.
Fort Pierre City Council meets first and third Monday of the month, at 6:30 p.m., in the meeting room of the S.D. Municipal League at 208 Island Drive.
Canvasback Art Club, first Monday of every month. 7-9 p.m. at Rawlins Library, 1000 E. Church. Contact: Bev Letellier 605-224-7993, ranchvet66@yahoo.com.
