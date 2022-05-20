Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Volunteers receive instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: 605-335-0364 or feedingsouthdakota.org.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 21
The High Plains Wildlife Association of Pierre – Ft. Pierre will be hosting its 46th Kids Fishing Day on Saturday May 21, 2022. The event will run from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon at Farm Island Recreation Area, on the beach east of the causeway. Free entrance and fishing. For more info., call Andy Vandel at 280-2981.
Sunday, May 22
Rawlins Municipal Library hosts “Rapid City Flood 50th Anniversary” guest speaker Don Barnett, 1:30 p.m. Barnett was the mayor of Rapid City when the June 1972 flood claimed more than 230 lives and injured more than 3,000 people. He is the author of “Thorns and Roses.” At 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. For ages 0-100+. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Stanley County High School Graduation for the Class of 2022 will be held at Parkview Auditorium — 12:00 p.m. Commencement speaker is Samantha Ostarello, professional athlete and 2009 SCHS graduate. It will be livestreamed on GoBuffsLive.com or on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJgF7TgNz0g.
Monday, May 23
Call to register by May 23 for the May 26 Rawlins Municipal Library’s Bonding Over Books Club, this session — BBQ potluck and cornhole games, 6 p.m., outside the library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. Bring a dish to share and enjoy time with friends. Must be 18 years or older. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s “coffee connections” for super seniors every Monday 9:30-11 a.m. At 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, with free coffee in the South Dakota Room. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Grief Support Group, help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life. We know it hurts and we want to help. Mondays, beginning March 7, at 6 p.m., 210 E. Broadway — Door E at St. Joseph School, use the lower parking lot. Contact: Darlene.Braun@k12.sd.us or Gav.Pickner@k12.sd.us.
Stanley County Horticulture Class is having a Plant Sale from 4-6 p.m. at the Stanley County High School Ag. Building. Free Will Donation. Call Mr. Johnson @ 223-7741 ext. 210 for more information.
Tuesday, May 24
Rawlins Municipal Library’s scavenger hunt, 3:45-4:45 p.m. At 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. Snacks, activities and prizes provided. For ages 0-100+. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Civil Air Patrol — Pierre Composite Squadron weekly meeting, at 3910 Airport Rd. in Pierre, at 6 p.m. Week 1 focus — usually Character Development; Week 2 — usually Emergency services; Week 3 — usually Aerospace Education; Week 4 — usually Safety and Physical Training. Cadets work on drill, leadership, mentoring, team building, and testing. Week 5 — something different. People contemplating joining are invited. For now masks are required for indoor activities. Contact: Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
Rawlins Library will host a knitting and crochet club. Coffee, water, and yarn are provided, but you’ll need to bring your own needles and hooks. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The program is open to the public, and no registration is required.
