Thursday, June 23
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts inside between 5-5:15 p.m. Meals served inside, no drive-up meals available. Everyone is welcome. Call the Center at 224-7244 for details. Free.
MOPS meeting, at First United Methodist Church, N. Central Ave. in Pierre, 5:30-7:30 p.m. MOPS is a non-denominational group for moms, with children from birth to kindergarten. It welcomes women from any faith background, meeting on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month. Dinner is served and childcare is provided. Moms socialize, have speakers, do crafts, devotions, service projects and more. Be involved in the community and meet friends.
“Read What I Want” Book Club at the Rawlins Municipal Library, hosted by Friends of the Library. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Free and is open to the public.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Roadhouse Bike Nights, every Thursday, at the Roadhouse Grey Goose Store, 28886 Merry Rd. north of Pierre. Celebrate motorcyclism, with live music, motorcycles on display, food. People’s choice bike of the night prize. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/653384819223058. Contact: Ryan at 605-945-0794.
Paws Community Event will be at 217 W. Missouri Ave. from 4-8 p.m. They will be grilling dinner, door prizes, doggy bags, and live music. Vaccinated and well-socialized dogs are encouraged to attend.
Book Nook Infant and Toddler Training. Increase care provider’s understanding that a child’s emotional state fluctuates throughout the day, and the impacts emotional states can have on behavior and health. It will be held online at 6-7:30 p.m. CDT. To register, please call or email 605-773-4755 kcuppy@midconetwork.com.
Join us to hear about the life of Badger Clark, along with many of his poems set to music. Presented by Pegie Douglas through a grant from the South Dakota Humanities Council, an affiliate of the National Endowment of the Humanities. It will start at 7 p.m. at the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge, 910 N. Deadwood St. Open to the public with a $6 meal at 6:15 p.m.
Friday, June 24
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Friday mornings are a great time to catch up with old friends or make new ones over a cup of coffee. Rawlins Library is helping people do just that with its Super Seniors Coffee Connections. 9-10 a.m. Coffee is provided. No registration is necessary.
CHC Renovation Project at the Rawlins Municipal Library 1000 E. Church St. from 1-2 p.m. David Grabitske, assistant director of the South Dakota State Historical Society and the museum director at the Cultural Heritage Center, will explain the renovation project at the Cultural Heritage Center. The program is free and open to the public.
Oahe ABATE Fun Run at Nystrom’s Goose Camp — 14 miles north of Pierre off of 1804. Friday Events: Walking Poker Run, Bike Show and the 212 Highway Band at 9 p.m. Raffle tickets also available for some great prizes, find an ABATE member to purchase. $30 per person at the Gate, tents and campers welcome (limited electrical hookups available for $20 more) Contact Brandon at 605-770-3318.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.