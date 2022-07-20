If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Thursday, July 21
Rawlins Library will host South Dakota Trivia for those 18 and older from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Bring a brown bag lunch and get to know your state a little better.
Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center is hosting a Breast Cancer Support Group from 12-1 p.m. at 415 S. Crow St. Call 605-945-0827 for more information.
Memory Connections at CountrySide Hospice, 415 S. Crow St., from 6-7 p.m. This is for patients with dementia, including the primary caregiver, family and friends. The group provides support, education and resource information. For more information, call 605-945-0827. Free. Every third Thursday of the month.
Oahe Child Development Center is hosting Common Sense Parenting Classes from 6-8 p.m. Pre-registration is requested. Scholarships are available. To register call 605-224-3189 or on the internet at www.growinguptogether.org.
Roadhouse Bike Nights from 6-9 p.m. at the Grey Goose Store. For more information, contact 605-945-0794.
The Right Turn is hosting CPR classes from 6-9 p.m. Adult and pediatric CPR, AED use, and how to relieve choking. This course teaches skills with American Red Cross training curriculum. For more information, call Maria Hayes at 605-773-4755. Classes cost $30 for registered care providers and $60 for all other community members.
Tales on the River presents Justin Koehler, A Filmmaker’s Tale: Behind the camera of Floating Horses: The Life Of Casey Tibbs, at 7 p.m. at Fort Pierre Moose Lodge, 910 N. Deadwood St. Free admission, $6 light meal from Ladies of the Moose at 6:15 p.m.
SD Discovery Center is hosting Summer Camp: Baker from 9 a.m. to noon, for grades 3-5. Non-Members: $70, Members: $59. For more information, call 605-224-8295.
The City of Pierre will screen “Pinocchio” from 9 to 10:45 p.m. at the Steamboat Park Amphitheater. Bring your own seating, snacks and bug spray. Free. For more information, call Mindy Cheap at 605-773-7445.
Walter Haag fundraiser at the Fort Pierre Pizza Ranch from 5-8 p.m. Walter was diagnosed with stage 3B non small cell lung cancer in April 2022. This is his third cancer diagnoses. He underwent treatment in Omaha, Nebraska. Due to complications, his stay has been extended. The Family is trying to raise money to help offset medical and travel expenses. Any questions can be directed to Bonnie Erno, Walter’s sister in law, at 605-295-4127 or email blerno87@hotmail.com.
The Pierre All Sports Athletic Meeting at 6 p.m. in T.F. Riggs High School’s main gym. All middle school and high school athletes should attend for all sports, no matter the season. This is the time to pick up and hand in athletic paperwork for the year, get information on Gov Cards, fundraising information and meet with your fall sport coaches. The group will meet in the gym, then break off into different sports or levels for information. If you have any questions, contact Athletic Director Brian Moser at Brian.Moser@k12.sd.us.
Fall softball informational meeting for athletes in sixth through 12th grades at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre at 7 p.m. Girls in sixth through eighth grades play in the middle school league and ninth through 12th play in the JV and varsity leagues.
Friday, July 22
Rawlins Library is hosting Super Senior Coffee Connections on Fridays from 9-10 a.m. Free to attend, no registration necessary.
The Roadhouse is hosting Dallas Moore at the Grey Goose Store. Gates open at 7 p.m. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/events/989114538697094/.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Rawlins Library is hosting “Ocean of Possibilities!” For more information, call 605-773-7421.
Missouri Avenue Event Center is hosting “Music on the River” from 5-10 p.m., weather permitting. Fun Time Rentals will set up their bouncy castle for the kids. Come and enjoy the views and 30 tap beers. No fees. Email Missouriavenueevents@gmail.com for more information.
Saturday, July 23
Drama Boot Camp: A Play-in-a-Day 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come spend the day writing a skit, learning roles creating props, costumes, set and preparing to perform. We start rehearsal promptly at 8 a.m. and perform at 5 p.m. Challenges and games throughout the day will earn you special key components for your play. Sixth through ninth grade, $10. For more information, call Hannah Carda at 605-999-8503.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Drifter’s Bar & Grille is hosting “Yappy Hour” from 4-7 p.m. Proceeds benefit PAWS Animal Rescue. All well-socialized and vaccinated dogs are welcome to attend.
