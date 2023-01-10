The Stanley County School Board will meet at 6 p.m. in the boardroom at Parkview Auditorium.
Fort Pierre Congregational Church at 114 W. Main Ave. will host its free community supper from 5:30-6:30 every Wednesday. The meal is dine-in or carryout.
Storytimes for children through pre-kindergarten will be held 10 and 11 a.m. and 1 and 2 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Thursday, Jan. 12
A free meal will be served at 5 p.m. at Southeast Pierre Community Center at 2315 E. Park St. in Pierre. For more information, call Katie Johnson at 605-222-1969.
A free writers workshop will be held 6-7 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Friday, Jan. 13
Liz Almlie with South Dakota State Historical Society will talk about famous South Dakota females during a free program at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. The program starts at 1 p.m.
A free women's cancer support group meets from noon to 1 p.m. at Avera St. Mary's Helmsley Center Cafeteria conference room. For information, contact Gloria at 605-224-3131 or gloria.rowen@avera.org
Saturday, Jan. 14
The Let it Snow family activity program will be held at 10 a.m. in cooperation with The Right Turn at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. The program will include a recorded performance by children’s performer Phil Baker.
SD Discovery Center is hosting Starry Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 800 W. Dakota Ave. On the second Saturday of every month, enjoy a variety of presentations from Greek or Lakota constellations, the moon, deep space objects, and more! The topic will change depending on the presenter. Our new shows are not located inside a planetarium dome and are in a larger area to allow for social distancing. Contact Kris Heinen, 605-224-8295, for more information.
Sunday, Jan. 15
No Events
Monday, Jan. 16
No Events
Tuesday, Jan. 17
The Knitting Club will meet at Rawlins Municipal Library or at a member's home at 11a.m. The club is making hats for babies born at St. Mary’s Hospital. For more information, contact Rawlins Library at 605-773-7421.
