Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.
Saturday, May 30
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Sunday, May 31
Alcoholics Anonymous, 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.
Monday, June 1
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.
Virtual Summer Camp- Fitness: online with the SD Discovery Center, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., OR 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Available for students in 3rd to 5th grade. Cost: $45. Runs through June 4. Call 224-8295 or email info@sd-discovery.org for details.
Community Blood Drive: Trinity Episcopal Church, 408 N. Jefferson Ave., Pierre, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Call Ann Holzhauser at 280-9364 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Hughes County Commission: Hughes County Courthouse, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Fort Pierre City Council: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
Hughes County and Stanley County Democrats’ State Convention Delegate Selection Meeting: Zoom meeting, 7 p.m. RSVP to hughescountychair@gmail.com.
Due to the ever-evolving list of cancellations and closures because of the COVID-19 outbreak, we are shortening the length of our calendar in hopes not to publish events that may not take place.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
