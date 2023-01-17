To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Storytimes for children through pre-kindergarten will be held at 10 and 10:30 a.m. and 1 and 1:30 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Fort Pierre Congregational Church at 114 W. Main Ave. will host its free community supper from 5:30-6:30 every Wednesday. The meal is dine-in or carry-out.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Memory Connection, a dementia care partners support group, meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday of the month in the community room at Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre.
Professor emeritus Richmond Clow with Native American Studies at the University of Montana will speak about his book “Spotted Tail: Warrior and Statesman" at 7 p.m. The free program is virtual. To register, go to sdhsf.org/events.
A free meal will be served at 5 p.m. at Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St. in Pierre. For more information, call Katie Johnson at 605-222-1969.
Friday, Jan. 20
Tanya Grassel-Krietlow, a program coordinator for the South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault, will discuss the network and its mission during a free program from 1-2 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Avera St. Mary’s Hospital Campus is hosting Growing Up Together Childbirth Class from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a $50 admission fee, scholarships are available. Contact Dawn Tassler at 605-280-1968 for more information.
Sunday, Jan. 22
Tanya Grassel-Krietlow will tell about her work as program coordinator at South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault at 1 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St., Pierre. The program is free and everyone is welcome to attend.
Monday, Jan. 23
A program with puppets for elementary school-age youth will be held 3:30-4:15 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Fort Pierre Congregational Church at 114 W. Main Ave. hosts free game night at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
The Knitting Club will meet at Rawlins Municipal Library or at a member's home at 11a.m. The club is making hats for babies born at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital. For more information, contact Rawlins Library at 605-773-7421.
A free game day for middle and high school students will be held 3:30-4:15 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
A blood drive will be held 12:30-5:15 p.m. at The Phoenix Center at 110 S. Main St., Onida.
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
